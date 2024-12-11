James B. Beam Distilling Co. startet „Beam Private Barrel Club“ – ein eigenes Fass aussuchen und abfüllen lassen

Jim Beam hat nun erstmals ein eigenes Fassprogramm aufgelegt – und bietet damit Privatpersonen oder Whiskyclubs die Möglichkeit, sich den eigenen Bourbon oder Rye mit individuellem Etikett abfüllen zu lassen. Den Beginn des Programms übernimmt als Marke Knob Creek, und zur Auswahl gibt es davon entweder Bourbon- oder Ryefässer.

Wie läuft das Ganze ab? Zunächst bucht man eine eigens für das Programm konzipierte private Tour (1 bis 8 Personen, knapp über 1.100 Dollar pro Person), in deren Rahmen man auch in ein Rackhouse geführt wird, in dem man eine Auswahl von Fässern testen und probieren kann. Danach sucht man sich ein Fass aus und lässt es zum Abfüllen vormerken (die Abfüllung findet 3-4 Monate nach der Tour statt).

Die Kosten für die Flasche (ein Fass ergibt zwischen 100 und 175 Flaschen) werden mit „ab 59,99 Dollar pro Flasche“ angegeben. 1000 Dollar deponiert man bei der Buchung, diese Summe wird dann auf das Fass angerechnet, ist aber nicht rückerstattbar.

Bei Interesse an einem eigenen Fass ist natürlich zu bedenken, dass man die Flaschen dann auch aus den USA herausbringen muss und sich dadurch die Kosten pro Flasche deutlich steigern. Unmöglich ist es nicht, Ähnliches gab es bereits bei Maker’s Mark, wo sich unter anderem Händler mit eigenen Abfüllungen versorgten.

Die Touren starten übrigens am 15. Januar und sind bis September 2025 bereits buchbar (sie laufen jeweils Mittwoch bis Samstag, zwei Slots pro Tag). Hier die Pressemitteilung dazu:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

JAMES B. BEAM DISTILLING CO. LAUNCHES „BEAM PRIVATE BARREL CLUB“ – THE DISTILLERY’S FIRST CONSUMER SINGLE BARREL PROGRAM

Marking over 229 years since Jacob Beam started selling whiskey in 1795, fans of the iconic James B. Beam Distilling Co. can now select their own private barrel at the Clermont, Kentucky distillery

CLERMONT, Ky., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The James B. Beam Distilling Co., home of the world’s number one bourbon, Jim Beam®, is excited to announce the launch of the Beam Private Barrel Club, a community of whiskey fans and enthusiasts who, for the first time, can buy and personalize their own single barrel directly from the distillery, creating an entirely new way to experience the iconic distiller. Knob Creek® will be the featured, inaugural brand to launch the program of which members can select a barrel of its award-winning bourbon or rye to be bottled exclusively for their enjoyment. During this one-of-a-kind selection experience, consumers will have the unique opportunity to head deep into the rackhouses at the Clermont campus in Kentucky where generations of Master Distillers have famously hand-selected the very best bourbon for more than two centuries. Members can become a Master Distiller for the day, exploring the unique nuances of single barrels shaped by their location within the rackhouse, environmental factors, and individual barrel characteristics that influence flavor over time. In these historic spaces, where nearly 19 million barrels of bourbon and rye have aged more than two centuries, guests now have the chance to carve out their own piece of American whiskey history.

„The Beam Private Barrel Club is something we’ve been working on for years– even decades now. As we celebrate the 230th year of Jacob Beam selling his first barrel, we want to commemorate this milestone by further welcoming whiskey lovers into our family offering members the ability to own a barrel, exclusively their own. As the sign says, come as friends, leave as family, and the new Beam Private Barrel Club does just that.“ Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller

Knob Creek® will be the featured, inaugural brand to launch the Beam Private Barrel Club where members can select a barrel of its award-winning bourbon or rye to be bottled exclusively for their enjoyment. (PRNewsfoto/Suntory Global Spirits)

How the Beam Private Barrel Club Works:

Individuals, whiskey clubs, families, or friends become official members of the Beam Private Barrel Club by requesting a booking via the Beam Private Barrel Club Booking Link.

The Beam Private Barrel Club member will be contacted by a Legacy ambassador at The James B. Beam Distilling Co.’s Clermont Campus. The Legacy Ambassador will confirm the Beam Private Barrel Club experience and be your point of contact for your barrel selection.

at Clermont Campus. The Legacy Ambassador will confirm the Beam Private Barrel Club experience and be your point of contact for your barrel selection. On the day of the Beam Private Barrel Club Experience, a Legacy ambassador will guide guests through a behind the scenes tour of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. Campus, including a stop in the Fred B. Noe Distillery where they will learn about 230 years of Beam Family production practices. This is a completely private, curated tour and not open to general consumers.

Following a private tour, the group will be escorted to a rackhouse to test and taste a selection of single barrel bourbons or ryes, just as eight generations of Master Distillers have done.

After the tasting, guests will select their favorite barrel which will be pulled aside and eventually bottled. Each barrel will be bottled into exclusive bottles with a personalized label that can feature up to 41 unique characters. Members will be provided bottling and collection dates by the Beam Legacy ambassador and will receive updates on the status of the custom barrel through the process.

Once selected, guests can take part in a special lunch at The Kitchen Table, the notable on-campus restaurant, inspired by the original Beam family kitchen table.

Following your visit, the Beam Legacy ambassador will date members on the progress of their barrel. Once the bottle is barreled, all bottles must be picked up and paid in full, from the James B. Beam Distilling Co.

Beam Private Barrel Club – Details and Added Benefits:

Bottling will take 90 to 120 days from barrel selection and the Member must pick up their cases and purchase the entirety of the barrel from the American Outpost.

The selection process can accommodate up to eight guests per group.

Pricing will vary depending on bottled yield, as each barrel will be determined on a per-bottle basis. The cost per bottle starts at $59.99, and typical barrels yield 100-175 bottles.

To reserve your barrel, a non-refundable $1,000 deposit is required at the time of booking. This deposit will be credited towards the final cost of your barrel.

Visit beamdistilling.com for more information about The James B. Beam Distilling Co. and the Beam Private Barrel Club. While the program and Distillery tours are limited to guests age 21+, guests of any age can visit the grounds and The Kitchen Table restaurant.