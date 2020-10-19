PR: Morrison & Mackay wird zu Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers – neues Design und neue Releases von Cárn Mór

Morrison & MacKay, eine der alteingesessenen Whiskyfamilien Schottlands (zum Beispiel einst in Besitz der Brennerei Bowmore) ist uns Whiskyfreunden vor allem als Herausgeber der unabhängigen Abfüllungen unter dem Namen Cárn Mór bekannt. Nun firmiert man unter Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, überarbeitet die Cárn Mór Range (zu den beiden Linien Strictly Limited und Celebration of the Cask kommt noch die Family Reserve dazu. Das Design und die Flaschenform wurden verändert, und diese Flasche wird in Zukunft auch für die Abfüllungen aus der familieneigenen Brennerei Aberargie verwendet werden.

Mehr Details zum Firmenumbau hier in dieser englischsprachigen Aussendung, die uns von Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers übermittelt wurde:

Morrison & Mackay undergoes transformation to become Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers ahead of launching a new range of whiskies.

Formally known as Morrison and Mackay, the newly formed company will be named Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers and has undergone a significant transformation since it went under the sole ownership of Brian and Jamie Morrison last year. The executive team, led by Managing Director Douglas Crawford, have great ambitions regarding the future of the family-owned company which can be seen from the investment in their site and the complete overhaul of their current brands with their new whisky portfolio being released in stages over the next six months.



Jamie Morrison, Chairman of Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers says:

“As one of Scotland’s oldest whisky families, we can trace our involvement in the whisky business back five generations where we have held almost every role possible in the industry including licensed grocers, brokers, blenders, bottlers and distillers”.

This legacy gives Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers access to a wide variety of unique and exceptional casks from pedigree distilleries across Scotland. The first of their revamped brands to launch is Càrn Mòr, presented in a beautiful bespoke bottle which will house all future whiskies from the company. The bottle proudly showcases the Morrison mark and name with the company values embossed underneath ; patience, intuition and integrity.

Pictured above: The company values embossed underneath each bottle

The Càrn Mòr range is a selection of whiskies from single or limited casks, each with their own individual character and story. Where many distilleries strive for consistency across larger batches, Càrn Mòr is able to release unadulterated expressions from these distilleries using traditional methods meaning it is as close to drinking straight from the cask as possible.



Three different series within the Càrn Mòr range exist to reflect different age, strength’s and batch sizes. Series 1, named “Strictly Limited”, small batches bottled at 47.5% alc and Series 2, “Celebration of the Cask” will house whiskies from single casks and bottled at cask strength.



Lastly, the jewel in the crown is Series 3, the Family Reserve. Extremely limited and rare single casks, these will be hand selected individually by either Brian or Jamie. Displayed in wooden boxes, each one shall come with the family’s connection to this cask and their personal memories of the cask displayed inside the box. Family Reserve is the only series in the Càrn Mòr range to carry the signature of a family member.

Pictured (from left to right): The Càrn Mòr range including Strictly Limited, Celebration of the Cask and Family Reserve.

Jamie further comments,

“In the coming years we will release Aberargie Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Distilled in our purpose-built facility in Aberargie, just outside Perth, its release will mark the return to distilling after nearly 25 years for our family”.

Douglas Crawford, Managing Director, says

“We are incredibly excited by what lies ahead over the coming years. Our vision is to become a brand-led organisation and this commitment is evident from our updated portfolio of brands which will shortly appear on shelf”.

Càrn Mòr whisky is available from selected specialist spirit retailers.