Black Isle Brewery in Inverness reicht Baupläne für eine neue Brauerei und Whiskydestillerie ein

Die Black Isle Brewery möchte in Inverness eine neue Brauerei, einen Schankraum und eine Brennerei errichten. Man will damit die Produktion näher an die Stadt rücken und im Zuge dessen 30 Arbeitsplätze schaffen.

Bei der Produktion wird auf niedrigen Energieverbrauch und umweltverträgliche Materialien geachtet werden – ganz im Sinne der erst in diesem Jahr erlangten „B-corp“ Zertifizierung.

Näher an die Stadt will man vor allem, um gemeinsam mit der University of the Highlands and Islands neue Brau- und Destillationskurse anbieten zu können, saht der Gründer von Black Isle, David Gladwin. Zudem wird man die Farm, auf der momentan produziert wird, wieder der Natur widmen:

“Many people will question why we are moving away from a beautiful organic farm to a retail park on the outskirts of town, but it opens up some very exciting new possibilities for us, one of which to work more closely with the University of the Highlands and Islands to facilitate a new brewing and distilling course.

“It takes the pressure off the farm and allows us to continue to turn it into a wildlife haven and educational centre for those that want to learn more about organics and working with nature.“