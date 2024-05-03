Cask Share bringt drei Single Cask Abfüllungen der schwedischen Agitator Destillerie mit Kunst von Pink Morro

Caskshare bietet Whiskyfreunden mit drei Einzelfassabfüllungen der schwedischen Agitator Destillerie eine Besonderheit an: Die COLLECTIVE SERIE wurde in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Künstler Pink Morro aus Barcelona aufgelegt, der die Etiketten gestaltet hat und jedem Flaschentrio einen handnummerierten Kunstdruck seines Bildes M011 beilegt.

Erworben werden können die Abfüllungen aus der schwedischen Brennerei, die den Whisky im Vakuumverfahren destilliert, in einem Lossystem (Link dazu im Artikel) – die Flaschen kosten im Trio plus Kunstdruck in Museumsqualität 320 Euro. Nur 100 Trios sind dabei verfügbar.

Hier die Aussendung, die uns dazu erreichte:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Caskshare to ballot A Trio of Whiskies in Collaboration with Barcelona-based artist Pink Morro

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, Friday 3rd May 20, 2024, 12:00 pm: Online single-cask spirits bottler Caskshare has launched a trio of unique, one-of-a-kind single-cask whiskies featuring artwork by Spanish artist Pink Morro, all distilled in Sweden at Agitator Whiskymakare. This ballot has a very limited availability of only 100 successful entries.

The casks were chosen from a shortlist presented to Caskshare by Oskar Bruno, Master Distiller at Agitator, and represent the innovation ongoing at the cutting edge of his whisky making.

Agitator Whiskymakare operates two styles of stills, a set of High Reflux Stills and Low Reflux Stills, all of which use a vacuum distillation regime. Their whiskies are then matured in a wide range of unusual cask types, some using strategies not allowed in more traditional whisky-making regions such as Scotland, utilising techniques such as additionally inserted staves and chestnut wood. Vacuum distilling requires less energy, and is more sympathetic to the raw materials, with no Maillard reaction or toasted and burnt notes, resulting in a purer distillate, from the lower boiling point and lower heat stresses involved.

The CASKSHARE COLLECTIVE SERIES x PINK MORRO Trio

AG.18.03 is a Swedish Single Malt, matured in an ex-Oloroso Sherry cask, made from American oak and with additional oak staves inserted from additional wood to spirit contact. The spirit is unpeated, and is a combination of both high-reflux and low-reflux stills, resulting in a particularly balanced spirit.

AG.18.04 is an ex-Bourbon cask made from American oak, with additional chestnut staves inserted into the cask to provide both oak and chestnut characteristics to the spirit. Again the spirit is unpeated, and a combination of both the high-reflux and low-reflux stills, producing a balanced spirit with both clean fruity notes and heavier robust components.

AG.19.05 is an ex-Sauternes cask made from French oak. This is a Peated Swedish Single Malt Whisky distilled with a peat content of 40ppm. This spirit originates from Agitators’ High Reflux Stills, producing a light, clean, fruity spirit.

PINK MORRO

Pink Morro is the alter ego of Raúl Ramos, a Spanish anarchic punk artist and graphic designer based in Barcelona. He focuses his work on abstract pieces full of colour, techniques and materials. Each of the whiskies in this collection features a segment of the artwork “M011”.

To celebrate this collaboration each successful ballot entry comes with an individually hand-numbered 51.8cm x 51.8cm fine art giclée reproduction of this artwork on Hahnemühle German Etching paper.

“Each of these whiskies has been individually selected to highlight the innovation and quality coming from Agitator Whiskymakare. When we were offered the opportunity to work with artist Pink Morro, who encapsulates an abstract punk ethic that breaks with norms, we instantly felt we had found the perfect partnership. David Nicol, Co-founder, Caskshare

This ballot is limited to 100 successful entries. Purchase of the Agitator Trio and hand-numbered fine art print cost £220, €320, and $350. Customers will receive an email confirmation on the draw if their entry is successful. Prices in EUR & USD include local tax, duty rates & international shipping. Local market delivery rates will be charged when bottled.

Ballot URL:

https://www.caskshare.com/ballot/agitator-pink-morro-trio

Caskshare’s Pink Morro Trio ballot goes live on Friday 3rd May and runs until midday BST on Thursday 9th May.

About Caskshare

It’s not just the angels who take a share of every cask, with Caskshare now everyone can. Offering a ‘cask to glass’ service, Caskshare makes it simple for anyone to have a share of fine and rare single malts. The premise is simple. One share = one bottle and single-bottle shares start from as little as £40.

Selling one-of-a-kind whiskies by the bottle opens up a world of possibilities – bottle shares can be bought for one cask, across a range of malts or distilleries meaning buyers can stick to what they know and like or embark on a journey of flavour exploration, to enjoy for themselves, to keep or to gift.