Neues aus Japan: Kavalan bringt limitierten Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Dry Peated Whisky Highball

Auch der taiwanesische Whisky Kavalan aus der King Car Distillery setzt auf Innovation und bringt in Japan ein neues, limitiertes Produkt auf den Markt: Der Kavalan Limited Edition Dry Peated Whisky Highball aus der Dose fällt in die Kategorie Ready-to-Drink, die nicht nur in Japan mehr und mehr Bedeutung für den Whiskymarkt gewinnt. Der mit 7% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte Highball ist seit heute und über die Weihnachtssaison in ganz Japan in limitierter Auflage erhältlich und kostet umgerechnet 2,90 Euro. Sollten Sie also über Weihnachten Japan besuchen: probieren sie ihn doch!

Hier die Pressemitteilung in englischer Sprache:

Kavalan Launches Limited Edition Dry Peated Whisky Highball in Japan

Award-winning smoky whisky meets refreshing sparkle this Christmas

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan is ushering in the festive season with its first-ever Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Dry Peated Whisky Highball, a limited-edition release crafted exclusively for Japan and available only at Lawson stores nationwide.

Marrying smoky sophistication with crisp refreshment, it brings Kavalan’s signature elegance into Japan’s beloved highball culture.

Using its award-winning Peated Whisky, crowned „Best of the Best“ Single Malt Whisky at the 2024 Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition (TWSC), Kavalan has created a drink that balances peaty depth with tropical vibrancy.

King Car Group Chairman and Kavalan CEO Mr. Yu-Ting Lee said the new release captures the festive spirit in every sip.

„Whether enjoyed at an izakaya or an outdoor gathering, this limited-edition highball celebrates Japan’s highball tradition while appealing to whisky and cocktail lovers worldwide. We’ve used our premium 50–59.9% ABV peated whisky as the base to achieve a perfect harmony of smokiness and fruit-forward notes.“

The Kavalan Bar Cocktail Dry Peated Whisky Highball (320ml, 7% ABV) combines peated whisky with crisp soda water, delivering a refreshing, layered experience with zero added sugar. It will be available nationwide at Lawson stores from mid-December, with a suggested retail price of JPY 528 (tax included).

Embodying the theme „smoky elegance meets refreshing balance,“ the design features a deep purple and champagne gold palette, symbolising the fusion of rich smokiness and tropical brightness while reflecting Kavalan’s refined, modern Taiwanese style.

Kavalan Bar Cocktail Dry Peated Whisky Highball

Volume / ABV / Price: 320 ml / 7% ABV / JPY 528 (tax included)

Launch Date: Tuesday, 16 December 2025

Availability: Lawson exclusive, available nationwide in Japan

Excludes Lawson Store 100, non-alcohol Lawson stores, and select locations.