Einer der seltensten japanischen Whiskys wird auf Catawiki versteigert – und andere Raritäten

Hier ist Ihre Chance, einen der begehrtesten japanischen Whiskys zu ersteigern: Catawiki, die niederländische Auktionsplattform, versteigert bis 7. Juni den wohl ältesten Karuizawa und weitere interessante Whiskys (aus Japan und Schottland) (zur Auktion geht es hier).

Der Karuizawa 1960 hat einen Schätzwert von 300.000 bis 375.000 Euro – zum Zeitpunkt, da wir diesen Artikel publizieren, liegt das höchtse Gebot etwas über 150.000 Euro – also noch im relativen Schnäppchenbereich. Der Rest der insgesamt 18 Lots in der Auktion steht derzeit noch im niedrigen vierstelligen Bereich, hier könnte man auch mit etwas weniger „Spielgeld“ noch fündig werden…

Untenstehend die Info zur Auktion…

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

One of the rarest Japanese whiskies ever released comes to Catawiki

Amsterdam, 26th May 2026 – Catawiki, the leading online marketplace for special objects, will offer one of the most sought-after bottles in Japanese whisky: a Karuizawa 1960 52-Year-Old single malt, estimated at €300,000–€375,000.

The sale follows Catawiki’s Japan Week, which celebrates the growing collector appetite for rare Japanese objects, from design and fashion to whisky. The limited edition Karuizawa 1960 52-Year-Old will be available for auction on Catawiki from 26 May to 7 June.

Drawn from cask #5627 after more than half a century of maturation, the bottle is one of only 41 ever released and is considered the oldest Karuizawa expression ever made. Each bottle features a unique hand-carved Japanese ornament, making it a rare expression of both Japanese whisky and craftsmanship.

Karuizawa has become legendary among collectors. The distillery is now closed, meaning supply is permanently finite, while demand for rare Japanese whisky continues to remain strong globally. With an estimate of €300,000–€375,000, the bottle could set a new record for spirits on Catawiki.