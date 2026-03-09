Cara Laing – 20 Jahre im Whiskybusiness: Douglas Laing & Co. feiert mit 3+1 Old Particular Editionen (mit 7 min. Video)

Lektionen aus zwei Jahrzehnten im Herzen des Scotch Whiskys – so übertitelt Douglas Laing & Co. den Artikel über Cara Laing, die in dritter Generation dem Unternehmen als Managing Director vorsteht.

Wer Cara Laing schon einmal persönlich auf einer Messe oder Veranstaltung treffen durfte, der weiß um ihr profundes Wissen rund um Whisky und ihre gewinnende Persönlichkeit. Wer sie nicht erlebt hat, dem empfehlen wir unser Video mit ihr über das Whiskybusiness und die Destillerie von Douglas Laing & Co., Strathearn.

Zur Feier der 20 Jahre, die Cara Laing bereits im Business ist, hat man bei Douglas Laing & Co. drei Abfüllungen aus der Old Particular Serie ausgewählt, und eine neue, exklusive Abfüllung ausgewählt. Cara Laing erzählt über diese und ihre eigene Geschichte in einem sehr interessanten, sieben Minuten langen Video, das wir an den Beginn der Pressemitteilung gestellt haben:

LESSONS FROM TWO DECADES AT THE HEART OF SCOTCH WHISKY

Douglas Laing & Co. marks a significant milestone in 2026 as third generation Managing Director, Cara Laing, celebrates twenty years in the Whisky industry. The anniversary recognises both a personal career of two decades and the continued growth of a family-owned independent bottler that has remained proudly committed to Whisky integrity since 1948.

For Cara, the business began as early memories of her Grandfather’s world. Casks, samples and stories defined the culture of Douglas Laing. Over time, those memories evolved into a career that broadened her perspective and deepened her understanding of brand building, the wider trade and the responsibility that comes with stewarding quality. Reflecting on that period, she describes how experience beyond the family business added perspective around pace, competition and the importance of earning trust, without losing sight of the principles that define Douglas Laing.

When the opportunity to join the family company arose, it marked a turning point. Whisky shifted from being simply the family business to becoming her industry. It became something she would commit to for the long term, balancing heritage with ambition and legacy with innovation.

Across two decades the Whisky landscape has changed considerably. The category has become more informed, more premium and more global, with renewed interest in regional character, Single Cask bottlings and Small Batch Malts. Yet for all its evolution, some constants have remained reassuringly familiar. The craft of maturation, the pursuit of character and the expectation of integrity. For Douglas Laing, those constants have always formed the basis of its philosophy. To bottle Whisky the way the distiller intended, at high strength and without chill-filtration or colouring. At its core, Douglas Laing is obsessed with quality, a commitment that underpins every cask selected, every Malt bottled and every decision taken.

Quality has been a defining thread throughout Cara’s tenure. Years dedicated to selecting casks, launching new Malts and shaping brand identities have ensured that the portfolio has grown without compromising the company’s approach to authenticity. Trust has also been central. Relationships with distributors, retailers and Whisky drinkers are hard earned in the industry and Douglas Laing’s reputation as a family run independent is built on consistency, transparency and a clear point of view.

Looking back, there are many moments that stand out. The growth of the Remarkable Regional Malts, the international reach of Old Particular and XOP and the company’s ongoing role as a custodian of characterful casks. Yet for Cara, the focus remains firmly forward. Douglas Laing remains focused and ambitious, with an expanding global footprint and a clear commitment to remain fiercely independent.

“I am incredibly proud and genuinely grateful to be celebrating 20 years in the Scotch Whisky industry. Over these years, I have had the privilege of meeting and often working alongside some talented, knowledgeable and unforgettable people. This journey has taken me to new places, introduced me to real characters and given me the opportunity to help build and grow wonderful brands. I feel very lucky. I love what I do and I never take that for granted, even on the toughest days.”

To mark her twenty years in Whisky, Cara has selected three Old Particular bottlings that hold personal significance and introduced a fourth new addition to the Old Particular range. Together, they serve as a reminder of the character of the company. Grounded in heritage, respectful of the past and unafraid to do things differently.

As Douglas Laing looks ahead, its vision remains clear. The company will continue to champion Malt Whisky with authenticity, celebrate regional diversity and invest in the long-term future of its brands. All while staying true to the values set by its founder in 1948.