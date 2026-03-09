Redbreast Irish Whiskey sponsort wieder New Yorker SXSW Film & TV Festival für Kurzfilme mit „Redbreast Unhidden“

Es ist bereits das zweite Jahr, in dem sich Redbreast Irish Whiskey gemeinsam mit BAFTA-Gewinner, Golden Globes- und SAG-Nominierten Andrew Scott im Rahmen des New Yorker SXSW Film & TV Festivals mit Redbreast Unhidden außergewöhnlichen Kurzfilmen eine globale Plattform bietet. Man will dem Publikum die Möglichkeit bieten, auf Redbreast Unhidden besondere Arbeiten zu sehen, die aus der Menge der Einreichungen nach der Meinung von Andrew Scott herausragen, durch „Authenzität, Komplexität und hervorragende Handwerkskunst“ – Eigenschaften, die auch Redbreast laut Irish Distillers auszeichnen.

REDBREAST® IRISH WHISKEY AND ANDREW SCOTT RETURN TO SXSW TO UNCOVER CINEMATIC GEMS THROUGH ‚REDBREAST UNHIDDEN‘

Inspired by the joy of discovery found in every sip of Redbreast, the Unhidden platform continues to champion bold short films and the next generation of filmmakers at SXSW

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Redbreast®, the World’s Most Awarded Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey*, returns to SXSW Film & TV Festival for the second year of Redbreast Unhidden, a global platform created to discover, support, and elevate exceptional short films and emerging filmmakers. Rooted in Redbreast’s belief that the most rewarding finds are often hidden, the initiative reflects the same values found in the whiskey itself – authenticity, complexity and uncompromising craftsmanship.

Andrew Scott and Redbreast Irish Whiskey

This year, the Redbreast Unhidden platform is evolving, with Irish actor Andrew Scott expanding his role to be the Executive Producer for the Redbreast Unhidden Award winner’s next film. His creative experience and industry profile will help elevate the winning project and support its journey to audiences around the world.

Central to the platform, the Redbreast Unhidden Award is an official SXSW award that recognizes one exceptional filmmaker from a curated shortlist of SXSW short film finalists. Last year’s inaugural 2025 winner was Brief Somebodies by Andy Reid. The honor celebrates bold storytelling in short films with the recipient receiving a project grant sponsored by Redbreast and creative support to help develop their next project and bring it to wider audiences.

„Short films are where so many bold, original ideas begin, and are often where emerging filmmakers find their voice,“ said Andrew Scott, BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee Irish actor. „It’s a privilege to be part of ‚Redbreast Unhidden‘ to help discover those stories, and I’m excited to support this year’s winner as their work moves out into the world.“

From standout SXSW submissions, Andrew Scott carefully curated a shortlist of finalists, whose works exemplify authenticity, depth, resilience and uncompromising craftsmanship. The final selection features five original works by up-and-coming filmmakers: Can I Put You On Hold (James Cutler), Visitors (Cali ‚Minnie‘ Schedeen), We Were Here (Pranav Bhasin), Imago (Ariel Zengotita) and Winter Ceremony (Sidi Wang). The collection spans a range of genres, from drama and comedy to horror, covering themes including intergenerational conflict, the complexities of love and identity, belonging and the evolving tensions of modern life. The 2026 Redbreast Unhidden Award winner will be announced at the SXSW 2026 Film & TV Awards on March 18th.

„SXSW has always been about discovery and championing new voices that push the art of filmmaking forward. With the return of Redbreast Unhidden, we’re proud to continue spotlighting exceptional short filmmakers whose work reflects bold storytelling. Seeing this initiative grow in its second year with Andrew Scott stepping into an Executive Producer role reinforces our shared commitment to giving emerging storytellers meaningful support and a global platform at a pivotal moment in their careers.“ Francis Román, Senior Film & TV Festival Programming Manager at SXSW

Throughout SXSW 2026, Redbreast will bring the spirit of discovery to life with a series of immersive experiences. At the Unhidden Showcase, festival goers can explore Andrew Scott’s selection of cinematic hidden gems, while the Redbreast Unhidden Bar is a speakeasy designed for evenings full of discovery and surprises. With vibrant music, flowing conversation and expertly crafted Redbreast cocktails, the space offers a lively setting to gather with fellow creatives and celebrate the art of storytelling. Additional moments across Austin will invite audiences to uncover something unexpected. To learn more, visit Redbreast’s SXSW page .

„‚Redbreast Unhidden‘ is rooted in the brand’s global ‚Quite the Find‘ campaign, which celebrates the thrill of discovering hidden gems – from a remarkable short film to the first sip of Redbreast Irish Whiskey. Building on the success of last year, we are proud to evolve the Redbreast Unhidden platform with Andrew Scott’s continued partnership and our shared commitment to creative exploration. We look forward to shining a light on the next generation of creative talent and the cinematic gems waiting to be discovered.“ Aurelie Torre, VP Marketing for Redbreast Irish Whiskey

*Based on the tasting results of eight global blind tasting competitions in 2025, including The Irish Whiskey Masters, International Wine & Spirit Competition, International Spirits Competition, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, World Whiskies Awards, Beverage Testing Institute, New York World Spirits Competition and Asia World Spirits Competition.

