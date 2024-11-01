Douglas Laing bringt fassgereiften Cocktail: Big Peat’s Cask Aged Boulevardier

Eine interessante Idee bringt Douglas Laing jetzt auf den Markt – eine fassgelagerten, vorfabrizierten Cocktail aus einem Big Peat Cask, den Big Peat’s Cask Aged Boulevardier – ein Negroni mit Whisky, um es vereinfacht zu sagen. Diese auf 450 Flaschen limitierte Sonderedition des klassischen Cocktails mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 29,5% vol. kann ganz einfach über Eis gegossen und mit einer Orangenzeste garniert werden. Die 500ml-Flasche kostet im Online-Shop 28 Pfund, für uns hier in Deutschland und Österreich kommen da leider noch die Versandkosten dazu.

Ob der Boulevardier in diesem Fall klassisch mit Bourbon oder als Variante mit Scotch gemacht ist, lässt sich der Presseaussendung übrigens nicht entnehmen.

Hier alles zum Big Peat’s Cask Aged Boulevardier:

DOUGLAS LAING’S BIG PEAT RELEASES CASK AGED BOULEVARDIER COCKTAIL

Douglas Laing – independent Scotch Whisky Blenders, Bottlers and Distillers – is excited to announce their latest creation: a premium hand crafted, small batch cask aged cocktail, the ‘Big Peat Boulevardier’.

Building on the success of the renowned Big Peat Islay Blended Malt brand, the Big Peat Boulevardier promises to delight fans of both classic cocktails and Islay whiskies. This exceptional small batch creation bursts with smoky, sweet, and bitter notes, offering a unique twist take on the classic Boulevardier.

The Big Peat Boulevardier has been aged in a single ex-Big Peat Islay cask before being bottled at 29.5% ABV, with only 450 bottles available. This limited release showcases the classic Islay peat smoke and sweet Malt notes, perfectly balanced with rich spices, oak, and a touch of bitterness.

Created with providing an easy serve in mind, all that is required is to simply pour over ice, stir, garnish with an orange peel and enjoy our take on this iconic cocktail.

Commenting on the Big Peat Boulevardier, Chloe Wood, Big Peat’s Brand Manager, said:

“Working on the creation of the Big Peat Boulevardier has been a fantastic experience. Staying true to the brand roots of Big Peat – highlighting his connection to Islay and the Malts that make up the Islay Blended Malt Scotch Whisky – while bringing this to life in cocktail form was incredibly enjoyable. The Boulevardier is well respected within the cocktail community, and using top-tier components in its creation was always a priority. The specific recipe highlights the elements that make Big Peat so special – Islay smoke, fruitiness, and an overall depth of flavour. When combined with the classic bitter style of a Boulevardier, these qualities are showcased beautifully. We hope this small-batch cocktail will be a hit with fans of the Big Peat brand, as well as those looking to try something unique in the lead-up to the festive season.”

Big Peat’s Cask Aged Boulevardier will be available online on douglaslaing.com from 1st November 2024, carrying an RRP of £28.00.