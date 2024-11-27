Douglas Laing bring Girvan 16yo in der Old Particular Red Wine Cask Collection

Mit einem Old Particular Girvan 16-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky setzt Douglas Laing seine Red Wine Cask Collection fort. Diesmal ist es, als vierte Abfüllung, ein Single Grain mit einem Finish in einem einzelnen Merlot-Fass, das mit diesem französischen Rotwein vorbelegt war. Er wird in Kürze um 101 Euro im Handel verfügbar sein, abgefüllt mit 48,4% vol. Alkoholstärke.

Anbei die offizielle Information zum Girvan 16-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Douglas Laing introduces Fourth Bottling within its Exclusive Old Particular Red Wine Cask Collection

Douglas Laing & Co. today announces the release of a Girvan 16-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky. This special edition, finished in a single Merlot Red Wine Cask, is the fourth bottling in their exclusive Old Particular Red Wine Cask collection.

Each pairing in this collection is said to have been “meticulously selected to enhance the inherent qualities of the chosen Malt and Grain Scotch Whiskies, elevating the complexity and depth to introduce new and exciting taste experiences.”

The journey takes us to France with this exquisite 16-year-old Girvan, finished extensively in a single Merlot Red Wine Cask from sunnier regions. The well-structured, bold characteristics of Merlot harmonise beautifully with Girvan’s complexity, bringing tasting notes of „hard candy, honeyed cereal, and rich dark toffee with smooth ganache.“ The influence of French oak allows the grain to shine, offering a powerful finish filled with „cinnamon spice and ripe red fruits.“

Bottled at 48.4% alcohol strength and proudly without artificial colouring or chill filtration, this limited edition is expected to retail at £85.00 / €101.00.

Key Bottle Details:

Finished in a Merlot Red Wine Cask.

Premium red wax dip finish.

Bespoke design and showcased in a black bottle.

Neck tag included with QR code to bottle tasting.

48.4% ABV.