Douglas Laing bringt Double Barrel India & Scotland

Ein Blended Malt aus indischem und schottischem Whisky ist das neueste Angebot aus dem Hause Douglas Laing Ltd., im Rahmen ihrer Double Barrel Serie, die bereits einige interessante Abfüllungen auf den Markt gebracht hat. Welche schottische oder indische Brennerei an der Abfüllung beteiligt ist, wird nicht bekanntgegeben.

2000 Flaschen gibt es vom Double Barrel India & Scotland, abgefüllt mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke. Der Blended Malt wird weltweit veröffentlicht, der Preis wird aus Glasgow mit 89 Euro rpo Flasche beziffert.

Hier der Pressetext:

Douglas Laing unveils Double Barrel India & Scotland

Douglas Laing is incredibly excited to announce their first-ever combination of Indian and Scottish Single Malt under the Double Barrel brand—a perfect marriage of expertly selected Single Malts from two very different continents, creating a unique Blended Malt Whisky with a flavour profile never seen before.

This exclusive offering has been bottled at 50% ABV, with no more than 2,000 bottles available globally, highlighting the premium, high-quality product that Douglas Laing strives to create with every release. This limited edition provides layers of extraordinary flavour by marrying tradition with innovation.

Double Barrel India & Scotland features a hand-drawn illustration presenting both countries’ national animals—a testament to the contrast created in this special bottle—depicting one half as a Royal Bengal Tiger, the national animal of India, and the other as a Unicorn, the national animal of Scotland. The Bengal Tiger represents heritage and culture, while the Unicorn symbolises strength and purity.

This release offers customers a rare, exciting, and truly unmatched Blended Malt Whisky. Expect to experience notes of citrus, spice, and barley that intertwine with deep, pronounced peat smoke—a truly special product that Douglas Laing are thrilled to release.

Key Details:

Presented as bottle only with hand-drawn illustration

50.0% ABV

No colouring or chill-filtration

Commenting on this unique bottling, Chloe Wood, Double Barrel Brand Manager, said:

“The Double Barrel brand has offered several unique bottlings to date, and Double Barrel India & Scotland only adds further quality to the range. This release, which combines four single casks—two from India and two from Scotland—creates a symphony of flavours, a tale of two distinct terroirs, and a dram to be savoured.”

Double Barrel India & Scotland will be available from specialist Whisky retailers globally, plus online retailers from October 2024. It carries a suggested retail price of £75.00/€89.00.