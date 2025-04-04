Struie Distillery der Thompson Brothers beruft neue Mitglieder ins Board

Mitte März haben wir Sie darüber informiert, dass die Struie Distillery eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne zur Finanzierung gestartet hat. Die angepeilte Investitionssumme von 1,850.000 Pfund ist nun bereits deutlich überschritten, man hat bislang zum Zeitpunkt des Erstellens dieses Artikels 2,110.375 Pfund eingesammelt.

Nun hat man seitens der Betreiber, der Thompson Brothers, die bislang die Dornoch Distillery betrieben haben, drei neue Mitglieder ist Board der neuen Brennerei berufen. Ryan Chetiyawardana (Mr Lyan), Rebecca Jago (sie ist im Januar als Geschäftsführerin von Last Drop Distillers zurückgetreten), und Nick Ravenhall werden das Team der Brennerei verstärken, gemeinsam mit James Downing und John Duhigg.

Ryan Chetiyawardana (er ist übrigens in der Jury für den IWSC in Bardstown in diesem Juni) ist eine Koryphäe im Bereich der Gastronomie und für seine innovativen Barkonzepte bekannt. Seine Lyaness Bar ist zur Zeit die einige Bar der Welt, die im Pinnacle Guide mit drei Pins bewertet wurde.

Rebecca Jago hat viel Erfahrung in der Spirituosen-Industrie und jede Menge Expertise im Brand Building. Sie sagt:

“Having admired the Thompson Brothers for several years, for their verve, spirit and dedication to quality and innovation and not least their wonderful creativity and sense of humour, it was a genuine honour to be asked to join the board of TITL as a director.

“As a proud member of a family business, what Phil and Simon are doing resonates very strongly with me, and I’m excited to be part of the future of this beautiful business and the development of the Struie Distillery.”