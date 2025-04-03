International Wine & Spirits Competition’s (IWSC) US-Jurysitzung im Juni in Kentucky (mit Galerie der Sitzung 2024)

Eine der bedeutendsten globalen Jurierungen in der Spirituosenindustrie ist fraglos die International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC). In diesem Jahr findet ihre US-Jurysitzung vom 4. bis 7. Juni 2025 in Bardstown, Kentucky, statt, unter anderem mit Bill Lumsden, Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation und Whisky Stocks bei der Glenmorangie Company.

Eine Presseaussendung mit einer Galerie der letztjährigen Jurysitzung, die einen schönen Einblick in so eine Zusammenkunft gibt, publizieren wir für Sie untenstehend:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The IWSC Returns to Kentucky for the North American Whiskey & RTD Judging, June 4-7 in Bardstown

The Olympics of the Drink Industry accepting entries through late April

LONDON (April 2, 2025) — Spirits industry professionals from around the world will descend upon Bardstown, KY, the “Bourbon Capital of the World,” to judge the International Wine & Spirits Competition’s (IWSC) North American Whiskey and Ready to Drink (RTD) competition June 4-7, 2025.

Although the IWSC was founded in 1969, this is only the second year the North American Whiskey and RTD categories have been judged in the United States, and IWSC’s only North American event held this year.

The judges, who represent the worldwide standard of beverage excellence, give North American whiskey and RTD producers a unique opportunity for international recognition from the competition known as the ‘Olympics of the drinks industry.’

Led by Dawn Davies, Master of Wine and head buyer with the United Kingdom distribution company Speciality Drinks and retailer The Whisky Exchange, a panel of spirits experts from America and the U.K. evaluate entries based on in-depth knowledge of the North American whiskey and RTD markets, their innovations and their most recent developments.

In addition to Davies, other judges included for the North American juncture of the prestigious competition are:

Bridget Albert, Senior Director, External Communications and CSR, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Ryan Chetiyawardana, drinks industry veteran, creator and host of “Mr. Lyan’s Taste Trips” television show

Frank Dobbins III, freelance writer, Uproxx and Drinkhacker

Bill Lumsden, director of distilling, whisky creation and whisky stocks, Glenmorangie Company

Millie Milliken, freelance drinks and hospitality writer

Ryan Mills, founder, Amber and Ash Consulting, @thatoneduderyan

Reece Sims, owner, SIP Spirits Consulting, shortlisted for the 2025 IWSC’s Emerging Talent in Spirits Communications Award

“The IWSC is the oldest, largest and most influential international wine and spirits competition and was the first to bring panels of international experts to judge in situ,” says IWSC Chief Executive Officer Christelle Guibert. “We offer much more than medals, and pride ourselves on the support we provide to both categories and entrants during and after the competition. We are delighted to return to Kentucky in 2025.”

Elevate Your Brand and Open New Doors

Kentucky is one of just seven global locations where the IWSC replicates its London competition via its global judging initiatives. As in London, the scene in Kentucky combines judging sessions with activities that showcase the people, places, and spirits unique to Kentucky’s rich whiskey culture.



By entering the IWSC North American Whiskey & RTD Judging, producers get unparalleled recognition from key industry decision-makers, including master sommeliers and distillers, masters of wine and senior buyers. Judges from the IWSC shape market trends and foster global reach. Entrants connect with other experts, producers and consumers to foster collaboration in the beverage industry. Winners receive post-competition support and promotion via year-round global media campaigns, international trade fair presence and tastings. Award-winning whiskeys are showcased at the U.K.’s leading consumer event, The World Whisky Experience.



The heart of the IWSC’s reputation is its unparalleled judging process. Every sample is evaluated double-blind, with no judge assessing more than 65 products per day, ensuring fresh and focused decision-making. Judging is conducted in a controlled environment, with discussions among panel members helping to refine and validate the final scores.



“The IWSC judging process is really strict, and it needs to be because you’ve got real experts within the industry here,” Davies says. “From distillers to retailers to bartenders, everyone looks at the product from a slightly different angle. It’s about collaboration and having the best of the business judging the drinks.”

Single Malt Surge

Founded in 1969, the London-based IWSC evaluates more than 12,000 entries annually from 90-plus countries. After the IWSC’s first appearance in Kentucky last year, Davies said in Forbes the event opens doors for U.S. whiskey producers and encourages the production of premium American whiskey. “We are really seeing customers step outside their comfort zones and look to other areas of the world for better deals than are being afforded by ever-rising Scotch whisky prices,” Davies says. “We have witnessed a surge in American single malts and bourbon entries since the launch of our judging event in Kentucky.”



Entrants in the IWSC North American Whiskey & RTD Judging event will be eligible for Bronze, Silver, Gold and Gold Outstanding medals. Top-scoring products advance to the prestigious Trophy Judging round, where the best of the best are recognized. Top-performing producers are shortlisted for the highly coveted producer trophies and invited to complete a short questionnaire for the Judging Committee to review. Winners are revealed at the IWSC Awards Celebration in November.

How to Enter: Visit the IWSC North American Whiskey & RTD Judging page. Entry deadlines are April 10 for Canadian Whiskies and April 25 for U.S.Whiskies and RTD’s. The award winners will be announced in early June.

About the International Wine & Spirits Competition

Since 1969, the IWSC has set the global standard for beverage excellence. Known as the “Olympics of the drinks industry,” the IWSC evaluates more than 12,000 entries annually from 90-plus countries. Judges are key decision-makers in the industry including Masters of Wine, Master Sommeliers, Master Distillers and Senior Buyers. These experts assess wines, spirits and alternative drinks using a rigorous panel process that ensures fair evaluation. The IWSC stands out for its expert judging, consistent attention, comprehensive categories and global recognition. For producers, its offers benchmarking, recognition and business connections. For consumers, IWSC medals guide excellence in a wide selection of drinks. As part of The Conversion Group, the IWSC mission is to use competition as a catalyst for community and connection across all levels within the industry.

About the International Wine & Spirits Competition Global Judging

Since 2022, the IWSC has held in situ Global Judging events, an initiative introduced by CEO Christelle Guibert. The IWSC is proud to be the first international drinks competition to institute a series such as this. Until today wine and spirits have been judged in Italy, Austria, Georgia, Turkey, Argentina, Australia, the United States, South Africa and China. The competition is committed to the initiative due to the opportunities it gives all producers in a region to take part, no matter what their size is, and allows for the drinks entered to be judged in context by judges who are up to date with the region and its most recent developments.