Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey und Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub gewinnen IWSC-Gold

Im April veröffentlichten Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey und Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub ihre Hommage an Joe Sheridan, dem Erfinder des weltberühmten Irish Coffee (wir berichteten). Ihr in einem Coffee-Stout-Fass von Dick Mack’s Brewhouse gereifte 7-jähriger Single Malt überzeugte die Juroren bei der International Wine & Spirit Competition sehr. Sie gaben dem Whiskey 95 von 100 möglichen Punkten, und Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey und Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub können sich über eine Goldmedaille freuen. Und wir gratulieren herzlich!

Hier die englisch-sprachige Pressemitteilung dazu:

Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey and Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub Win Prestigious IWSC Gold Medal



Limerick, Ireland – [02/06/2025] – Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey, in collaboration with Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub, proudly announces their recent accolade – a Gold Medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC). Their 7-year-old single malt, finished in a coffee stout cask from Dick Mack’s Brewhouse, scored an impressive 95 out of 100 points, underscoring the quality and dedication of these two independent producers.

This remarkable achievement highlights the meticulous craftsmanship and innovation that went into creating this unique whiskey. The collaboration between Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey and Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub took several years to perfect, combining the rich heritage of Limerick Spirits Company with the innovative brewing techniques of Dick Mack’s.

Nick Ryan, Founder of the Limerick Spirits Company, shared his excitement:

„I was really honoured to work with Finn and Peter in this amazing collaboration. It was a real testament to the authenticity and dedication to producing exceptional whiskey. We brought our pool of knowledge together and ensured that we released the whiskey when it was just right. This was quite challenging given the great character in the whiskey early on, but there was a good balance from both parties to ensure that we were only releasing the best possible drop. We are so proud of it and were blown away by the response we got at the Cork Whiskey Fest as well as Whiskey Live in Dublin. We look forward to inviting people to enjoy more of our whiskey in the future.“

Peter, from Wild Whiskey Way in Kerry, who played a pivotal role in the production process, remarked,

„This is a significant milestone for two small whiskey producers. It truly highlights the quality and hard work that has gone into this whiskey.“

Finn, from Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub,

“Since 1899, Dick Mack’s has been in our family, with each generation adding something special,” said Finn, the fourth-generation custodian. “From my grandmother’s days selling coffee, tea, and fortified wines alongside leatherwork, to the addition of our brewhouse, we’ve honoured tradition while embracing change. This collaboration with Thomond Gate is another step in our journey, and we’re thrilled to share this unique whiskey with everyone who visits our bar.”

Thomond Gate Limerick Whiskey and Dick Mack’s Brewhouse & Pub invite whiskey enthusiasts to experience this award-winning single malt, a testament to the spirit of collaboration and excellence.

About Limerick Spirits Co.

Limerick Spirits Co. is an independent Irish spirits company founded with a mission to revive and celebrate Limerick’s historic legacy in whiskey making. Based just outside the city in Drombanna, the company draws inspiration from Limerick’s rich heritage, producing small-batch spirits that reflect authenticity, craft, and provenance. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Limerick Spirits Co. focuses on limited releases, unique cask finishes, and collaborative expressions that showcase the best of Irish distilling tradition.

About Nick Ryan Nick Ryan is the founder and managing director of Limerick Spirits Co. A Limerick native with a background in hospitality and international business, Nick is passionate about preserving the region’s distilling heritage while bringing a modern perspective to Irish whiskey. He is also a qualified educator of spirits, holding formal certifications in spirits education and sharing his knowledge through training and public engagement. Through his leadership, the company has gained recognition for its award-winning releases and meaningful collaborations. Nick continues to advocate for the growth of Ireland’s independent spirits sector both at home and abroad.

About Dick Mack’s Pub & Brewhouse

Dick Mack’s is a legendary pub and brewhouse located in the heart of Dingle, County Kerry, renowned for its rich heritage, warm hospitality, and exceptional selection of Irish spirits. Established in 1899, the pub has long been a cultural landmark, known for its traditional charm, leather shop front, and as a gathering place for musicians, writers, and whiskey lovers alike.

In recent years, Dick Mack’s expanded its legacy with the creation of its own on-site brewhouse, producing award-winning craft beers that celebrate local ingredients and innovation. The pub’s deep connection to Irish whiskey is reflected in its extensive whiskey bar, one of the finest in the country, offering a curated range of rare and independent bottlings. Combining a respect for tradition with a passion for quality, Dick Mack’s Pub & Brewhouse stands as a beacon of Irish craftsmanship, community spirit, and storytelling.

About Wild Whiskey Way

Wild Whiskey Way offers bespoke, immersive whiskey tasting experiences in the heart of West Kerry. Located in The Green Room above John Benny’s Pub on Strand Street in Dingle, this unique venue provides an intimate setting for exploring the rich tapestry of Irish whiskey. Founded and hosted by Peter White, a seasoned whiskey consultant with over 15 years of industry experience, Wild Whiskey Way curates tastings that delve into the history, production, and nuanced flavours of Ireland’s finest whiskeys. Whether you’re a novice or a connoisseur, each session is designed to deepen your appreciation and understanding of this storied spirit.

