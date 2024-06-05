Teeling Whiskey mit drei Goldauszeichnungen bei der IWSC 2024

Drei Goldmedaillen konnte sich die irische Teeling Distillery in Dublin bei der International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024 sichern: Je eine für den Teeling Single Grain Whiskey, den Teeling 15-Year-Old Single Grain und den Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt Cask Strength.

Zu den Whiskeys und dem Preis schickte uns die Destillerie in Dublin für Sie auch ein Statement des Gründers, das Sie untenstehend nachlesen können:

Teeling Whiskey Wins Big with Three Gold Awards at IWSC 2024!

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has collected a number of top awards across multiple categories at this year’s International Wine & Spirits Competition 2024!

This year Teeling Whiskey enjoyed triple gold glory with a gold medal awarded to our multi-award-winning Teeling Single Grain (95 pts), Dublin Distilled Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt Cask Strength (95 pts), and our vintage grain whiskey Teeling 15-Year-Old Single Grain (95pts)!



At Teeling Whiskey we believe in driving the premiumisation of Irish Whiskey through innovative and modern whiskey production techniques, crafting Irish Whiskeys like no other!



The International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC) includes a rigorous judging process, including blind tastings and chemical analysis, conducted by a panel of industry experts.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We are extremely proud to continue to outperform at International Spirits Awards. Since 2012, we have focused on expanding the range of Irish Whiskeys on the market through creating new categories and pushing the boundaries of flavours within established categories. We are a firm believer in the quality of our Teeling Whiskeys but continued independent verification gives us the confidence to keep doing what we do best.”

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 600 International Awards for our Distillery and Whiskey. These accolades include the prestigious honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” and “World’s Best Pot Still” at the World Whiskies Awards, solidifying our legacy as the World’s Most Awarded Irish Whiskey!