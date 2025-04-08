Buffalo Trace schließt Brennerei nach Überschwemmung

Der US-Bundesstaat Kentucky erlebte in der vergangenen Woche historische Regenfälle. Die Folge waren schwere Überschwemmungen und dadurch bedingte Notlagen, wie Einschränkungen bei der Strom- und Wasserversorgung. Die Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort liegt direkt am Kentucky River, und wurde von den Überschwemmungen schwer getroffen. Aus diesem Grund ist seit Sonntag die Brennerei für Besuchende wie auch für dort Arbeitende geschlossen. Und dies bis mindestens Donnerstag:

The State of Kentucky and the Frankfort area, where Buffalo Trace Distillery resides, have seen historic levels of rain this week resulting in severe floods and weather-related emergencies.



As of today, Buffalo Trace Distillery is closed and will not be accessible to either consumers or team members. We will be closed through Thursday, April 10th at a minimum. As this is a rapidly unfolding situation, visits may be impacted beyond that time and we will continue to provide updates as they are available.



Due to the unprecedented and ongoing rain and flooding, we are not able to advise on the impact to our total distillery footprint. We will assess those realities in the coming days as the facilities become safe to navigate and will make necessary adjustments to operations as required.



Our thoughts are with the local community and all those impacted by this natural disaster. Updates regarding operating hours and forthcoming relief initiatives will be made available via @buffalotracedistillery on Instagram – please follow along for real-time updates.