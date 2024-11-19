Loch Lomond Whiskies bei IWSC als „Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year“ ausgezeichnet

Die Loch Lomond Group kann sich über die Auszeichnung zum „Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year“ freuen, die sie bei der diesjährigen International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) erhielt. Erst kurz zuvor erhielt die Loch Lomond Distillery bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2024 insgesamt 16 Auszeichnungen:

Damit hat die Loch Lomond Group in den letzten 12 Monaten mehr als 100 prestigeträchtige Auszeichnungen gewonnen. Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Multi-award-winning Scotch whisky distillery picks up another accolade to end the year

Loch Lomond Whiskies has been awarded the highly coveted Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year trophy at this year’s International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC), bringing Loch Lomond Group’s tally of prestigious award wins to more than 100 in the past 12 months.

Founded in 1969, the IWSC champions the best wine and spirits producers from around the world.

The renowned accolade was presented only weeks after Loch Lomond Distillery took home 16 awards at the San Franscico World Spirts Competition 2024, including a rare platinum award for Loch Lomond Inchmoan 12 Year Old single malt whisky, and double gold awards for seven whiskies across the range, including Loch Lomond Classic, Loch Lomond 10 Year Old and Loch Lomond 18 Year Old.

IWSC judges praised the distillery for its holistic approach, noting that “Loch Lomond is the whole package with excellent whisky, and the clear work to push the brand to the next level.”

The presentation of the 2024 Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year trophy follows multiple IWSC category wins for Loch Lomond Whiskies, with its 12 Year Old Inchmurrin single malt winning ‘Best in Class for Scotch Whisky Under 15 Years Old’.

The dual IWSC and SFWSC success follows two previous award wins for Loch Lomond’s 18 Year Old, which was named top Scotch in the Gentleman’s Journal Drinks Awards 2024 and The Whisky Exchange’s Whisky of the Year 2024.

Loch Lomond Distillery’s raft of prominent accolades is testament to the exceptional quality of its whiskies and demonstrates the significant momentum behind the independent distiller which continues to gain success on the global stage.

According to the latest IWSR 2023 Scotch Whisky report, Loch Lomond is the world’s fastest-growing top 25 malt whisky brand, a title the distillery has now achieved twice in the past three years.

Michael Henry, Master Blender at Loch Lomond Group, owners of Loch Lomond Whiskies, said:

“To close the year with another prestigious award win is wonderful – a real highlight of our year. “The capabilities of our distillery are unmatched in Scotland. The combination of traditional swan neck stills and our unique straight neck stills, in addition to our own onsite cooperage, give us much greater control over the distillation and maturation process, allowing us to explore flavour in a distinctive way. “We’ve always been bold in our approach to whisky-making. While we respect tradition, we’re not afraid to push boundaries. The recognition we’re receiving from top spirits experts only reinforces our belief that we’re on the right path as one of the most exciting distillers around. We are looking forward to continuing this into 2025 and beyond.”

First opened in 1965, Loch Lomond Distillery has quietly been crafting whisky on the banks of its namesake loch for more than 60 years. In the last decade, investment in innovation and marketing has driven extraordinary growth in global markets, with its diverse portfolio of whiskies now enjoyed by millions of customers worldwide.

For more information about Loch Lomond Whiskies, please visit: www.lochlomondwhiskies.com

The full list of Loch Lomond Distillery’s 2024 accolades includes:

