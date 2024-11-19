The GlenAllachie veröffentlicht The Year of the Snake Edition

Die Speyside-Destillerie The GlenAllachie würdigt mit einer Abfüllung das kommende Jahr der Schlange des chinesischen Kalenders, und wird The Year of the Snake Edition in limitierter Auflage veröffentlichen.

Der Single Malt lagerte insgesamt 11 Jahre, zum Abschluss seiner Reifezeit erfuhr er ein Finish in Pedro Ximénez und Oloroso Sherry Fässern sowie in toasted und charred virgin oak barrels. Die Abfüllung erscheint als erste ihrer Art in einem vollständig maßgeschneiderten Karton mit einer auffälligen, handgezeichneten Illustration mit Goldfolie und geprägten Details. Um den Flaschenhals sitzt ein dreidimensionaler Schlangenanhänger in Goldfarbe.

Die offiziellen Tasting Notes beschreiben den Malt mit Noten von Birnen- und Ingwerkuchen, Orangenschale und Butterscotch-Sauce. The Year of the Snake Edition wird mit 48 % vol. abgefüllt, und ist nicht kühlgefiltert und ohne Zusatz künstlicher Farbstoffe. Erhältlich sein wird das Bottling in Fachgeschäften in Taiwan, Südkorea, Singapur, Malaysia, Vietnam, China und Hongkong. Eine kleine Anzahl Flaschen wird im Januar auch in der Destillerie und im Online-Shop der Brennei erhältlich sein. Der Preis wird bei etwa £77 liegen.

YEAR OF THE SNAKE HONOURED BY LIMITED EDITION WHISKY

Boutique single malt producer announces special release to honour Lunar New Year across Asia

Prominent Scotch whisky distillery The GlenAllachie launches its celebratory limited edition single malt to mark Lunar New Year 2025: an 11-year-old Pedro Ximénez, Oloroso & Virgin Oak Cask Finish.

The award-winning independent company is led by Scotch whisky stalwart Billy Walker, a qualified chemist and distinguished cask innovator.

The Year of the Snake Edition, which will have an approximate price of £77, is a multi-wood finish created by Walker to honour the auspicious Year of the Snake.

The special release single malt was matured in premium Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry casks from Spain, as well as toasted and charred virgin oak barrels.

Walker carefully monitored the whisky as it matured in the Speyside distillery’s 16 on-site warehouses until he deemed the spirit had met the perfect balance between distillery character and cask influence.

After 11 years in oak casks, the resulting expression is said to promise “indulgent notes of pear and ginger cake, orange peel and butterscotch sauce”.

The landmark release is the first of its kind to feature a fully bespoke carton with an eye-catching, hand-drawn illustration with gold foil and embossed detail.

A collectable 3D gold-coloured snake charm sits around the neck of the bottle, whilst the packaging’s green colour corresponds to the wood element specific to this new year.

The Year of the Snake Edition is presented at 48% ABV, unchill filtered and without the addition of artificial colouring.

Remarking on the celebratory expression, Walker comments:

“The team and I are thrilled to unveil this very special bottling for Lunar New Year. Having travelled to numerous Asian countries this year, I’ve witnessed firsthand the demand and appreciation for Scotch whisky in the region and was fortunate to meet many passionate GlenAllachie fans. “After much planning and preparation, the expression we’ve devised, in my view, is worthy of a toast to the momentous occasion. We wish our Asian friends all the best for a very healthy and prosperous new year.”

With an estimated price of £77, The GlenAllachie 11-year-old Year of the Snake Edition will be available in specialist retailers in Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong. A small quantity of bottles will be available at our distillery and online shop in January.