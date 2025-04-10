Chivas Brothers lädt ein zur Linn House Supper Series „Von Cornwall zur Küste von Moray“ mit Jack Stein

Chivas Brothers öffnet die Türen ihres Linn House für die zweite Ausgabe der food and whisky experience „The Supper Series“. Dieses Event findet zeitgleich mit dem Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival von Mittwoch, 30. April, bis Sonntag, 4. Mai 2025 statt.

In diesem Frühling begrüßt das Linn House Chef Jack Stein, Chef Director des Rick Stein Restaurants. Er wird seine Gäste mit einem Menü mit Meeresfrüchten verwöhnen, das die frischen Aromen seiner Heimat Cornwall und der lokalen Moray Coast in den Vordergrund stellt, gepaart mit einer Auswahl weltbekannter Scotch Whiskys.

Die Linn House Supper Series „Von Cornwall zur Küste von Moray“ ist ab £95 pro Person von Mittwoch, dem 30. April, bis einschließlich Sonntag, dem 4. Mai 2025, als Dinner verfügbar. Für Gäste, die einen kompletten schottischen Kurzurlaub verbringen möchten, stehen Doppelzimmer im Linn House für £279 zusätzlich zur Verfügung. Dieser Preis beinhaltet Übernachtung und Frühstück für die Gäste, die ihren Aufenthalt um eine Nacht verlängern möchten.

Um sich Ihren Platz beim Dinner zu sichern oder eine Übernachtung im Linn House zu buchen, folgen Sie bitte diesem Link.

Alle weiteren Details sowie Bilder von Jack Stein und seinen Kreationen finden Sie in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

LUXURY SCOTTISH RETREAT, LINN HOUSE, WELCOMES SEAFOOD MASTER, JACK STEIN, FOR THE SPRING EDITION OF ITS SUPPER SERIES

Cornwall’s Jack Stein will host a five-night residency during the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, deftly pairing Scotch whisky with the finest seafood.

Credit: Milly Fletcher

10th April 2025, Glasgow:Linn House, the picturesque and undiscovered ‚home of whisky‘ in Speyside, will reopen its doors for the second edition of its unforgettable food and whisky experience, The Supper Series, coinciding with the renowned Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival from Wednesday 30th April to Sunday 4th May 2025.

Credit: Milly Fletcher

This Spring, Linn House welcomes celebrated chef Jack Stein, Chef Director at Rick Stein Restaurants, who will tempt guests with a seafood-forward menu, highlighting the fresh flavours from his Cornish home and the local Moray Coast, paired with a selection of world-renowned Scotch whiskies. This one-of-a-kind dining experience will celebrate the natural harmony between fresh seafood and expertly crafted whisky, offering guests a journey through taste and tradition.

Credit: Milly Fletcher

The intimate dining series will take place amongst the stunning surroundings of Linn House, the luxury guest retreat owned by Scotch producer Chivas Brothers, makers of globally recognised whiskies including The Glenlivet and Aberlour. It will offer guests not only a remarkable culinary journey but also a true taste of the region, immersed in the natural beauty of Speyside, promising an extraordinary experience that goes beyond the plate.

Credit: Milly Fletcher

Jacques-Henri Brive, Head of Luxury at Chivas Brothers, said:

“Jack Stein’s seafood mastery is a perfect counterpoint to our expertly crafted whiskies, celebrating craftsmanship and flavour in new and unexpected ways. Amidst the atmosphere of the Spirit of Speyside Festival, these events create moments to indulge in the best of both worlds.”

Jack Stein, Chef Director at Rick Stein Restaurants, said:

“I’m incredibly excited to swap the Cornish coast for the rolling hills of Speyside as part of my festival residency at Linn House. My approach to cooking respects and elevates seafood in all forms – and I see whisky as being just as complex of a spirit as it is an ingredient. It’s going to be a truly special event and I can’t wait to share it with our guests.”

Starting at £95 per person, the “From Cornwall to Moray Coast” Linn House Supper Series will be available for dinner from Wednesday 30th April to Sunday 4th May 2025 inclusive. Each event can be booked individually for dinner, or for those seeking a full Scottish escape, double rooms at Linn House are available for an additional £279. This rate includes bed and breakfast for guests wishing to extend their stay overnight and fully immerse themselves in an extraordinary Speyside experience.

To secure your spot at the dinner or purchase an overnight stay at Linn House, please visit this link.

Linn House Supper Series will continue seasonally with events designed to bring flavours of the world to Scotland through innovative food and whisky experiences in partnership with renowned Chefs. More details on future events will be released in due course.