Linn House Supper Series mit dreitägigem, exklusivem Burns Night-Event

Nach dem ausverkauften Erfolg des ersten Burns Supper im letzten Jahr (wir berichteten) veranstaltet Chivas Brothers auch im kommenden Jahr ein exklusives Burns Night-Event. Gast bei dieser dreitägigen Veranstaltung ist auch 2026 wieder Ana Ortiz. Die Köchin ist für ihre Gerichte bekannt, die sie am offenen Feuer zubereitet. Ihr an der Seite steht im Januar der Sternekoch Sameer Taneja, Küchenchef des Restaurants Benares in Mayfair.

Das Duo vereint ihre individuellen Kochstile und kulinarischen Traditionen: Zum einen Anas rauchige ecuadorianische Kochtechniken, zum anderen Sameers indische Gastronomie. Jeder Gang wird mit Whiskys aus der Whisky-Bibliothek von Chivas Brothers kombiniert – darunter Favoriten von The Glenlivet und Aberlour sowie exklusive Tropfen, die nur selten verkostet werden können.

Linn House Burns Night Supper Series findet vom Donnerstag, dem 22. Januar, bis einschließlich Samstag, dem 24. Januar, statt und kostet ab £95 pro Person. Wer sich einen luxuriösen Aufenthalt in Schottland wünscht, kann für zusätzliche £279 ein Doppelzimmer im Linn House hinzu buchen. Dieser Preis beinhaltet Übernachtung mit Frühstück. Die Buchungsmöglichkeit finden Sie hier, weitere Informationen in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

LINN HOUSE SUPPER SERIES RETURNS WITH A ONE-OF-A-KIND BURNS NIGHT COLLABORATION BETWEEN ANA ORTIZ AND MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF SAMEER TANEJA

Where open-flame artistry meets refined Indian cuisine, the Linn House Supper Series returns with an elevated three-day Burns Night residency.

15 DECEMBER 2025: Linn House, the picturesque and undiscovered ‘home of whisky’ on the banks of the River Isla in Speyside, will once again open its doors for a gastronomic celebration of Burns Night from Thursday 22nd January to Saturday 24th January 2026.

Following the sell-out success of last year’s inaugural Burns Supper, the Linn House Supper Series returns with open-fire chef Ana Ortiz, who this year invites a special guest: Michelin-starred chef Sameer Taneja, Executive Chef of Benares Restaurant, Mayfair.

Together, the duo will craft a completely unique take on a Burns Supper, marrying their distinct open flame cooking styles and culinary heritages. From Ana’s smoky, soulful Ecuadorian techniques to Sameer’s refined Indian gastronomy, shaped by his Delhi upbringing and mentorship under industry icons Alain Roux and Pierre Koffmann, guests can expect a bold and expressive reimagining of Scotland’s most cherished culinary tradition. Each course will be paired with aged whiskies from Chivas Brothers’ whisky library – including favourites from The Glenlivet and Aberlour, as well as exclusive drams seldom available to taste – making Linn House the ideal setting for an intimate dining experience rooted in craftsmanship, creativity and the spirit of Scotland.

Jacques-Henri Brive, Head of Luxury Development at Chivas Brothers, said:

“Ana and Sameer bring two extraordinary culinary worlds to Linn House, and seeing their creativity come together for Burns Night is something truly special. This collaboration embodies our ambition to offer guests rare, memorable experiences where exceptional whisky and world class gastronomy meet in perfect harmony.”

Ana Ortiz, Ecuadorian chef and Co-Founder at Fire Made said

“Returning to Linn House feels like coming home to a place where fire, flavour and storytelling truly belong. Partnering with Sameer allows us to push the boundaries of what a Burns Supper can be – bringing together our cultures, our craft and the beauty of open-flame cooking in a way that feels both intimate and unforgettable.”

Sameer Taneja, Executive Chef of Benares Restaurant, added:

“Cooking at Linn House is a truly special experience, and working with Ana is incredibly inspiring. Blending my Indian heritage with Ana’s fire-led Ecuadorian roots has allowed us to create a Burns Night menu that is rich with fresh, expressive flavours. I’m excited for guests to experience how our worlds come together on the plate, while honouring the Scottish tradition at the heart of the occasion.”

Starting at £95 a head, the Linn House Burns Night Supper Series will open for dinner from Thursday 22nd January to Saturday 24th January inclusive. Each dining event can be booked in isolation, or for those seeking a luxurious Scottish escape, double rooms at Linn House can be booked for an additional £279. This rate includes bed and breakfast for guests wishing to extend their stay overnight and fully immerse themselves in an extraordinary Speyside experience.

Guests can secure their dining spot and purchase an accompanying overnight stay at Linn House, by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/linn-house-supper-series-burns-night-with-ana-ortiz-and-sameer-taneja-tickets-1975558916901?aff=oddtdtcreator

Linn House Supper Series will continue seasonally with events designed to bring flavours of the world to Scotland through innovative food and whisky experiences in partnership with renowned chefs. More details on future events will be released in due course.