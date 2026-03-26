Ballantine’s 23yo als weltbester Blend bei den World Whiskies Awards ausgezeichnet

Nachdem der Ballantine’s 23yo Blend von Chivas Brothers in den Jahren 2023 bis 2025 bereits Goldmedaillen bei den World Whiskies Awards erringen konnte, hat er es 2026 unangefochten an die Spitze geschafft und ist bei der Jurierung als weltbester Blend ausgezeichnet worden.

Bei Pernod Ricard, dem Eigentümer von Chivas Brothers, freut man sich dementsprechend und hat uns dazu die nachfolgende Info für unsere Leser gesendet:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BALLANTINE’S 23 YEAR OLD NAMED WORLD’S BEST BLENDED WHISKY AT THE WORLD WHISKIES AWARDS

London, 26 March 2026: Chivas Brothers, the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky, is proud to announce that Ballantine’s 23 Year Old has been awarded World’s Best Blended Whisky at the prestigious World Whiskies Awards 2026.

The accolade was presented at a ceremony celebrating the finest whiskies from across the globe, held at London’s Waldorf Hilton on 25th March 2026.

A bold and complex aged blend, Ballantine’s 23 Year Old is crafted with high proportions of whiskies matured exclusively in first-fill American oak casks. The result is a satin-smooth whisky of exceptional depth, layering notes of poached pears and sweet orchard fruit on the nose with a palate of vanilla, honey and ripe red apple. The finish is long-lasting and elegant, a hallmark of the Ballantine’s house style.

Commenting on the recognition, Kevin Balmforth, Master Blender at Chivas Brothers, said:

„Ballantine’s 23 Year Old is a whisky that demands incredible patience and precision, from the careful selection of first-fill American oak casks to the decades of maturation that give it such remarkable depth and elegance. “To have that work celebrated on the world stage is an enormous honour for everyone in our team and is testament to the craftsmanship and dedication that goes into every expression we create at Chivas Brothers.”

Ballantine’s 23 Year Old is available exclusively in Global Travel Retail at an RRP of $233 USD via selected duty free retailers worldwide.

The Ballantine’s portfolio has collected more than 170 trophies and medals at international competitions in the past 10 years for its outstanding quality, thanks to its unique richness of character and perfect balance.

Ballantine’s 23 Year Old has been a gold-winning expression at the International Spirits Challenge for three consecutive years, picking up gold medals at the 2025, 2024 and 2023 editions of the competition.

TASTING NOTES:

NOSE: Deep, soft, fruity aromas, elegant sweetness and vanilla oakiness

TASTE: A complex balance of honey, floral and fruity flavours with notes of vanilla

FINISH: Long-lasting and elegant

About Ballantine’s

Ballantine’s is the No.1 Scotch whisky in Europe and the No. 2 Scotch whisky in the world with the range selling over 70 million bottles a year worldwide. Ballantine’s has won more than 170 trophies and medals at international competitions in the past 10 years for its outstanding quality, thanks to its unique richness of character and perfect balance. The range, from Ballantine’s Finest to the exclusive 40 year old, is one of the most extensive in the world of Scotch and is maintained by master blender Kevin Balmforth continuing the brand’s tradition of master blenders that dates back to 1827. For more information about Ballantine’s, please visit www.ballantines.com

About Chivas Brothers

Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world’s most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet. As the world’s No.2 Scotch whisky producer which exports to 150 markets globally, Chivas Brothers and its 1,700-strong team are rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe, sharing a proud history and the ambition to open up to shape the future of whisky. Chivas Brothers was awarded ‘Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year’ at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2021 and for five years in a row from 2020-2024 at the International Spirits Challenge. For more information about Chivas Brothers, please visit www.chivasbrothers.com