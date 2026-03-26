Lagg Distillery veröffentlicht Lagg Manzanila Finish Small Batch Whisky

Mit einem neuen, weltweit erscheinenden (aber auf 2.000 Flaschen limitierten) Whisky stellt die Lagg Distillery im Süden der Insel Arran ihre neueste Abfüllung vor. Der Lagg Manzanila Finish Small Batch Whisky folgt auf den Lagg Palo Cortado Small Batch (wir berichteten hier) und soll wieder zeigen, wie gut der rauchige Stil der Brennerei mit verschiedenen Fässern, die vorher fortifizierten Wein enthielten, harmoniert.

Was es über den mit 57,6% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Lagg Manzanila Finish Small Batch Whisky zu erzählen gibt, finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung. Über ein deutsches Release-Datum können wir noch nichts Verlässliches sagen.

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Lagg Distillery launches limited Manzanilla Sherry Finish

Isle of Arran Distiller’s Lagg Distillery continues its exploration of distinctive sherry cask influences with the release of the Lagg Single Malt Manzanilla Sherry Finish, a limited-edition Small Batch expression released worldwide.

Located on the southern tip of the Isle of Arran, Lagg Distillery has quickly established itself as one of Scotland’s most exciting young distilleries. Now seven years since the opening of its Visitor Centre and the filling of its first cask with heavily peated spirit, the distillery has grown into a globally distributed brand supported by an award‑winning marketing campaign and an increasingly recognised whisky portfolio. Core expressions such as the Kilmory and Corriecravie Editions have already earned industry acclaim, showcasing two distinct sides of Lagg Single Malt’s unique west coast peated character, each offering its own contrasting and compelling combination of flavours.

Following the successful release of the Lagg Palo Cortado Small Batch in 2025 – the distillery’s first small batch expression released worldwide – they continue their exploration of rare and unusual sherry casks, seeking out intriguing, umami‑rich and coastal flavour combinations that complement the character of Lagg Single Malt.

The latest release is focused on Manzanilla sherry, a style produced exclusively in the coastal town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda in Spain’s Jerez region. While Manzanilla shares similarities with Fino sherry, its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean creates a distinctive maritime influence. The sherry develops under a layer of yeast known as flor, which protects the wine from oxidation and preserves its pale colour and delicate character. As a result, Manzanilla is typically lighter, drier and fresher than other sherries, often showing subtle saline and almond notes.

“Manzanilla casks are particularly intriguing for whisky maturation,”

says Lagg Distillery Manager Graham Omand, who selected them personally.

„The aim is to highlight the contrast between Lagg’s robust, heavily peated spirit and the subtle maritime freshness and complexity that these unique fresh casks can bring to the whisky.”

The whisky was initially matured in first and second fill Bourbon barrels before being transferred into first‑fill Manzanilla sherry casks, where it rested for over one year. Limited to approximately 2,000 bottles worldwide, it is bottled at 57.6% ABV and presented cask strength, without chill filtration or added colour.

In the glass, the whisky shows a warm gold colour with amber reflections. On the nose, it is rich and inviting, with sweet syrup and maraschino cherries, accompanied by a gentle warmth that hints at the whisky’s depth. The palate opens with hot honey sweetness layered with spiced red fruits and cherry syrup, while a subtle salted minerality adds balance and complexity. The finish is long, drying and warming, with lingering ashen bonfire smoke and a delicate briny note that echoes the whisky’s coastal character.

With this release, Isle of Arran Distillers continues to demonstrate the versatility of Lagg’s heavily peated spirit while exploring lesser‑seen styles of sherry maturation. The result is a Small Batch limited release that offers whisky drinkers a new perspective on Lagg Single Malt, one where smoke, sweetness and maritime freshness meet in a distinctive and memorable expression. Available now from whisky retailers globally.