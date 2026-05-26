Heaven Hill Distillery kündigt dritte Ausgabe ihrer Grain to Glass Whiskey Serie an

In der vergangenen Woche hat die US-amerikanische Heaven Hill Distillery die dritte Ausgabe ihrer Grain to Glass Whiskey Serie angekündigt. Die Kollektion besteht aus drei limitierten „Wheated Bourbons“ (Bourbons mit Weizenanteil). Darunter befindet eine neue, besonders lange gereifte Abfüllung, die den offiziellen Auftakt zum „Year of Wheat“ (Jahr des Weizens) der Marke bildet.

Das Line-up für das „Year of Wheat“ 2026 umfasst:

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon (3rd Edition)

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Specialty Release – Aged in French Oak Barrels

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Extra Aged 9-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon

Im Rahmen seiner Initiative „Family Farms First™“ setzt Heaven Hill Grain to Glass seine Partnerschaft mit Farm Rescue fort. Durch diese Initiative hat Heaven Hill Grain to Glass bis zum Jahr 2028 finanzielle Mittel in Höhe von bis zu 300.000 US-Dollar zugesagt. Ein Teil der Erlöse aus jedem Verkauf – jährlich bis zu 100.000 US-Dollar – fließt dabei in die Arbeit der Organisation, um den Fortbestand von Familienbetrieben in Krisenzeiten zu sichern.

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Heaven Hill Distillery Announces 2026 “Year of Wheat” Grain to Glass® Releases

May 19, 2026

These limited releases spotlight Heaven Hill’s wheated craftsmanship, seed-to-sip transparency, and continued support for family farms through Farm Rescue

BARDSTOWN, Ky. ( May 19, 2026) — Heaven Hill Distillery, America’s largest family-owned and led distillery, today announced its 2026 Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® lineup, a focused collection of three limited-release Wheated Bourbons, including an all-new extra-aged release marking the brand’s official “Year of Wheat.” This year’s collection brings a sharper focus to wheat’s role in shaping flavor, texture and character, elevating a grain that has long been part of the distillery’s foundation.

Across its portfolio, Heaven Hill has worked with wheat for generations, not as a one-off experiment, but as a core part of its distilling tradition. That legacy includes the introduction of Bernheim Original Wheat Whiskey, which helped define the modern American wheat whiskey category. This consistency and scale have allowed the distillery to understand how wheat behaves at every stage, from fermentation through long-term aging.

From planting to harvesting and then distilling, Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® represents both patience and precision — qualities mirrored in every barrel. Each release in the 2026 collection captures a different expression of that journey, from vibrant and grain-forward to deeply aged and complex. Each corn seed varietal is hand-selected by Heaven Hill’s Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll in collaboration with Beck’s Hybrids and grown locally by Peterson Farms in Nelson County, Kentucky. With the “Year of Wheat,” the distillery builds on that experience, deepening the emphasis on wheat as a defining force behind some of Heaven Hill’s most nuanced and expressive bourbons.

The 2026 “Year of Wheat” lineup includes:

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon (3 rd Edition)

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon Specialty Release – Aged in French Oak Barrels

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Extra Aged 9-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon

“In 2026, Heaven Hill Grain to Glass takes a more focused approach by centering exclusively on unique wheated mashbill offerings,” said Molly Vincent, Associate Director of Luxury Whiskey at Heaven Hill. “We’ve worked with wheat for a long time across our whiskeys, but this allows us to explore it more intentionally, how it softens, how it builds complexity over time, and how it ultimately shapes the character in the glass. The ‘Year of Wheat’ is about bringing that deeper understanding forward.”

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon (3rd Edition)

The third edition of the Traditional Series Wheated Bourbon features the same wheated mashbill as previous releases with a new corn seed varietal. Distilled in 2019 and aged six years in #3 char barrels, the 2026 release is composed of 170 barrels from the third, fourth and fifth floors of Warehouses W5 and W6. It is bottled non-chill filtered at barrel proof, 107.8 proof, and carries an SRP of $99.99 for a 700ml bottle. The release will begin shipping in May 2026 and is expected to arrive in market by June.

Mashbill: 52% corn, 35% wheat, 13% malt

Corn seed varietal: Beck’s 6269

Barrel entry proof: 107

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Specialty Barrel Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon – Aged in French Oak Barrels

The 2026 Specialty release features the same wheated mashbill and corn seed varietal as the Traditional release, but is fully aged in #3 char French Oak barrels for a minimum of six years. Rather than a secondary finish, this whiskey is matured entirely in French oak, bringing refined spice notes, dried fruit character and layered complexity. Distilled in 2019, the release is composed of 170 barrels from the fourth floor of Warehouse W9. It is bottled at a barrel proof strength of 109.2 proof and has an SRP of $129.99 for a 700ml bottle. The release will begin shipping in September 2026 and is expected to arrive in market by October.

Mashbill: 52% corn, 35% wheat, 13% malt

Corn seed varietal: Beck’s 6269

Barrel entry proof: 107

Heaven Hill Grain to Glass® Extra Aged 9-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon

The ultra-limited, one time offering of the 2026 Extra Aged release builds on the Grain to Glass wheated story with a whiskey distilled in 2017 and aged nine years in #3 char barrels. Barreled at 125 proof, this expression showcases added maturity, depth and concentration. The release is composed of 150 barrels from the third, fourth and fifth floors of Warehouse W3 and will be bottled non-chill filtered at barrel proof, with final proof to be announced soon. It carries an SRP of $149.99 for a 700ml bottle. The release will begin shipping in November 2026 and is expected to arrive in market by December.

Mashbill: 52% corn, 35% wheat, 13% malt

Corn seed varietal: Beck’s 6158

Barrel entry proof: 125

As part of its Family Farms First™ initiative, Heaven Hill Grain to Glass continues its partnership with Farm Rescue , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers overcome major hardships, injuries and natural disasters. Since 2005, Farm Rescue has provided critical assistance to more than 1,000 farm families across eight states. Through this initiative, Heaven Hill Grain to Glass has committed up to $300,000 through 2028, with a portion of every sale—up to $100,000 annually—supporting the organization’s efforts to keep family farms operating during times of crisis.

Each bottle in the Heaven Hill Grain to Glass collection features bespoke custom glass embossed with “Family Owned Since 1935,” along with packaging details that reflect the line’s deep connection to agriculture, innovation and whiskey-making transparency. All three releases are allocated and will be available nationally in limited quantities. Across the lineup, Grain to Glass continues to honor the farming tradition and distilling expertise behind every bottle. Together, these releases reflect not just a focus for the year, but a deeper commitment to understanding and advancing wheat’s role in American Whiskey.