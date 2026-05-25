Pulteney Distillery mit Distillery Exclusive zum 200-jährigen Jubiläum

Die Pulteney Distillery, an der schottischen Nordküste im Hafenort Wick gelegen, kann ind iesem Jahr ihr 200-jähriges Jubiläum feiern, und zelebriert dies mit einer Jubiläums-Abfüllung. Dieser 10-jährige Single Malt reifte zunächst in American oak ex-Bourbon casks, anschließend genoss er seine abschließende Veredelung in Ex-Manzanilla- und Ex-Oloroso-Fässern. Old Pulteney 200th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive ist mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 48 Vol.-% abgefüllt, kostet £99 und ist ab heute im „Brand Home“ von der Pulteney Distillery in Wick sowie für Abonnenten des Old Pulteney-Newsletters erhältlich.

Die Pulteney Distillery wird zudem am Samstag, den 20. Juni, ihre Tore für Freunde und Nachbarn aus der Gemeinde von Wick zu öffnen. Die Teilnehmerzahl an diesem Tag der offenen Tür, der zeitgleich mit dem „Wick Harbour Day“ stattfindet, ist begrenzt. Interessenten werden gebeten, die Website von Old Pulteney zu besuchen, um weitere Informationen zur Anmeldung und zur Reservierung ihres Platzes bei dem Event zu erhalten.

Mehr zu Old Pulteney 200th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive und auch dem Tag der offenen Tür in der Pulteney Distillery in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Old Pulteney celebrates 200th anniversary with limited edition ‘Distillery Exclusive’ whisky

Distillery Open Day celebrations for Wick community also confirmed

In 2026, Old Pulteney single malt Scotch whisky marks a historic milestone: 200 years of distilling on Scotland’s northern coast. As part of the celebrations, The Maritime Malt is today (25th May) unveiling a new limited-edition Old Pulteney 200th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive that pays tribute to the whisky’s remote coastal home in Wick, where the elements have shaped its unique character since 1826.

This 10-year-old single malt honours two centuries of whisky making know-how and an unwavering commitment to industrial craftsmanship. Venturing into new territory for Old Pulteney, this smooth and balanced whisky has been matured in American oak ex-Bourbon casks before further refinement in both ex-Manzanilla and ex-Oloroso casks.

Old Pulteney 200th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive is a golden-hued whisky that encompasses the unmistakable coastal character of Old Pulteney and its home on the northern Scottish coast. On the nose, notes of vanilla, citrus, spiced dried fruits, polished oak and caramelised pear are lifted by a distinctive saline edge. The palate beautifully combines exquisite flavours of crème caramel, rich vanilla, lemon zest, salted chocolate and cinnamon, culminating in a balanced finish that is both sweet and salty.

Pulteney Distillery Open Day

Pulteney Distillery has also revealed plans to throw open its historic doors to friends and neighbours in the Wick community on Saturday 20th June, to ensure they are amongst the first to sample this special new dram and experience the distillery’s newly refreshed Brand Home first hand.

Free of charge and open to anyone with a Wick postcode, guests will be welcomed into the distillery on the day to join the 200th birthday celebrations – and to enjoy a complimentary welcome highball, a 45 minute tour and a tasting of the new Old Pulteney 200th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive whisky. Taking place between 10am and 3pm, local guests can also look forward to live music, canapes and an Old Pulteney goody bag to take home with them.

Coinciding with Wick Harbour Day, numbers will be limited and people are encouraged to visit Old Pulteney’s website for more information about how to sign up and redeem their spot at the event.

Malcolm Waring, Distillery Manager at Pulteney Distillery, commented:

‘Reaching 200 years is a truly significant milestone for Old Pulteney and a proud moment for everyone connected to our distillery, both past and present. For two centuries, the distillery has remained deeply rooted in its coastal home of Wick, with its location and maritime climate playing an integral role in shaping the distinctive character of our whisky.

‘This special anniversary release is both a celebration of that rich heritage and a reflection of the skill, care and dedication passed down through generations of craftspeople. At the same time, it highlights Old Pulteney’s continued commitment to innovation, exploring new cask influences while staying true to the coastal character that weaves through all our whiskies.

‘Wick is at the heart of our whisky and we are also very much looking forward to welcoming our neighbours and friends from across the Wick community to our celebrations on the 20th June. Few whiskies are so entwined with the place where they’re made as Old Pulteney. We want to ensure that our staff, their families and people from across the town have a chance to come together to toast this very special moment in our shared history’.

Sarah Burgess, Master of Whisky Creation at Old Pulteney added:

‘In my role, there are three things I always strive for: to create exceptional whiskies, to ensure every drop embodies the true character of our distillery, and to leave behind treasures for future generations to uncover. ‘Old Pulteney has long been referred to as the ‘Manzanilla of the North’ so finding whisky laid down by previous generations that had been further matured in ex-Manzanilla casks felt like discovering a hidden gift within our warehouses. ‘The gentle salinity offered by these casks, enriched by the depth of further refinement in ex-Oloroso casks, has created a whisky that beautifully marries sweetness with our unmistakable coastal character.’

Bottled at 48% ABV, Old Pulteney 200th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive is priced at £99 and is available from 25th May 2026 from Old Pulteney’s Brand Home in Wick and to members of Old Pulteney’s mailing list. To purchase a bottle, sign up to Old Pulteney’s mailing list here: https://oldpulteney.com/products/200-year-distillery-exclusive.

Tasting Notes: Old Pulteney 200 th Anniversary Distillery Exclusive

Colour: Golden.

Notes: Vanilla, bright citrus, spiced dried fruits, polished oak and caramelized pear are lifted by a distinctive saline edge.

Palate: Notes of crème caramel, rich vanilla, lemon zest, salted chocolate and cinnamon pastry come together beautifully.

Finish: Medium finish, balancing a soft sweetness with a maritime saltiness.

ABV: 48%

RRP: £99

To find our more about the Wick Open Day on 20th June please see https://oldpulteney.com/pages/wick-community-day

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