Im August: Chivas Brother’s präsentiert 5 Gänge Menü von Nokx Majozi und Whiskygenuss im Linn House in der Speyside

Ein Whiskyliebhaber und ein Gourmet zu sein, das geht bestens zusammen. Für solche Leute hat sich nun Chivas Brothers ein besonderes Angebot ausgedacht:

Linn House, das Whisky-Refugium der Chivas Brothers in Keith in der Speyside (über dessen Eröffnung berichteten wir hier), arbeitet für das dritte Kapitel seiner Linn House Supper Series mit der renommierten Pasteten-Bäckerin Nokx Majozi zusammen.

Für die Supper Series kreiert Majozi ein saisonales Fünf-Gänge-Menü, das sowohl die reiche Wildtradition der Speyside-Region als auch ihre einzigartige Interpretation der traditionellen britischen Pie zur Geltung bringt. Und natürlich gibt es zu jedem Gang auch die Whiskys von Chivas – pur oder als Cocktail.

Karten für die Dinner vom 13. bis 16. August und das Sonntags-Lunch am 17. August gibt es für Besucher ab 95 Pfund pro Person, wer dazu luxuriös übernachten will, kann das ab 279 Pfund pro Doppelzimmer. Buchbar ist die Erfahrung hier bei Eventbrite.

Hier sind nähere Infos dazu:

LUXURY SCOTTISH RETREAT, LINN HOUSE, HOSTS CELEBRATED PIEMAKER TO MARK ‘THE GLORIOUS TWELFTH’ IN THE THIRD EDITION OF ITS SUPPER SERIES

Nokx Majozi, of Rosewood London’s Holborn Dining Room, has created a menu inspired by the Speyside region’s rich associations with game for her five-day residency

[10 July 2025] The picturesque and undiscovered ‚home of whisky‘ in Speyside, will reopen its doors for the third chapter of its unforgettable food and whisky experience, The Linn House Supper Series. This August, the series returns in celebration of ‘The Glorious Twelfth’.

August 12th , or ‘The Glorious Twelfth’, traditionally marks the start of the grouse shooting season and often draws enthusiasts to moorlands across northern Scotland. It also signifies the beginning of game season, when British game meats will increasingly appear on menus.

This latest edition of the luxury retreat’s Supper Series marks a bold new collaboration with South African chef, Nokx Majozi, Head Pie Maker at London’s renowned Holborn Dining Room and its Pie Room, situated within Rosewood London. Majozi will craft a five-course seasonal menu that pays tribute to both the Speyside region’s rich game heritage, and her unique take on the traditional British pie. Each course will be thoughtfully paired with some of Chivas Brothers’ most iconic Scotch whiskies and bespoke cocktails, offering a distinctive and balanced tasting experience that brings together flavour, culture and craft.

‘The Glorious Twelfth with Nokx Majozi’ will take place from Wednesday 13th – Sunday 17th August 2025, culminating in a special lunch event inspired by the comforting tradition of a classic Sunday roast.

Hosted within the beautifully restored Victorian manor of Linn House, nestled on the banks of the River Isla, the experience promises more than just exquisite food. As the private guest house of Chivas Brothers, the producers of globally renowned whiskies including Chivas Regal and Royal Salute, guests will be invited to explore the harmony between Scotland’s local larder and its most celebrated spirit, while enjoying live Scottish entertainment that truly brings the celebration to life.

Jacques-Henri Brive, Head of Luxury at Chivas Brothers, said:

“Nokx Majozi’s fearless creativity and deep respect for traditional flavours make her the perfect collaborator for this summer’s Supper Series. Her interpretation of the British classic pie, elevated by locally sourced game and our expertly crafted whiskies, promises a dining experience that’s rich in both taste and storytelling.”

Nokx Majozi, Head Pie Maker at Holborn Dining Room, said:

“Whisky has always had a special place in my heart, especially Chivas Regal, which reminds me of my father’s love for it back home in South Africa. I’m honoured to bring my own culinary heritage to this unique setting and to reimagine game pies as a way of celebrating Scottish tradition with a hint of modern flair. I can’t wait to welcome guests to what I know will be a truly special occasion”.

With tickets starting at £95 per person, ‘The Glorious Twelfth with Nokx Majozi’ at Linn House will be bookable for dinner from Wednesday 13th – Saturday 16th August inclusive and Sunday lunch on Sunday 17th August 2025. Each dining event can be booked in isolation, or for those seeking a luxurious Scottish escape, double rooms at Linn House can be booked for an additional £279. This rate includes bed and breakfast for guests wishing to extend their stay overnight and fully immerse themselves in an extraordinary Speyside experience.

Guests can secure their dining spot and purchase an accompanying overnight stay at Linn House, by visiting this link.

Linn House Supper Series will continue seasonally with events designed to bring flavours of the world to Scotland through innovative food and whisky experiences in partnership with renowned chefs. More details on future events will be released in due course.