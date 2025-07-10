The Perfect Fifth veröffentlicht in den USA 50yo North of Scotland und Canongate 15-Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey

Die beiden Veröffentlichungen von The Perfect Fifth, einem unabhängigen Abfüller aus den USA, sind offiziell nur dort erhältlich (und online im Webshop – falls Sie eine Lieferadresse in den USA haben, zum Beispiel bei einem Freund) , aber für Whiskyliebhaber dennoch sehr interessant, sind es doch zwei Bottlings, die so selten am Markt zu finden sind. Veröffentlichung Nummer 1 ist ein 50 Jahre alter North of Scotland, eine kombinierte Malt- und Grain Distillery, die auch unter dem Namen Strathmore bekannt ist und 1980 geschlossen wurde. Es handelt sich bei der Abfüllung um einen Single Grain von dort. Der Canongate 15-Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey ist ein Whiskey, der in Bardstown, Kentucky destilliert und für drei Jahre dort auch gereift wurde, bevor er nach Schottland verschifft wurde und dort unter schottischem Klima zwölf weitere Jahre reifen durfte.

Der 50yo North of Scotland Single Grain kostet im Shop etwa 920 Dollar, der Canongate 15-Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey 185 Dollar. Hier die Aussendung dazu:

The Perfect Fifth Releases Two Whiskies for the Summer, Including Rare 50-Year-Old Scotch and 15-Year-Old American Whiskey

North of Scotland Release Destined to be a Collector’s Item Due to Provenance

NEW YORK (July 9, 2025) – The Perfect Fifth, an American independent Scotch Whisky bottler known for its rare, ultra-premium single cask Scotch Whiskies, is adding two more gems to its collection with the release of a 50-Year-Old Scotch called North of Scotland and a 15 Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey under its Cannongate line.

North of Scotland

Scotch connoisseurs will be excited about these two releases, given the provenance of each. The North of Scotland 50 Year-Old Scotch comes from its eponymous distillery, which was shuttered in 1980. The North of Scotland Distillery was known for its innovation and produced what is widely considered one of the most flavorsome grain whiskies, due to its higher number of congeners in the spirit cut, as directed by its then-owners to retain its character with age.

North of Scotland is a single-grain Scotch Whisky from the lowland region, distilled in 1973. The Perfect Fifth purchased a barrel from the original owner some years ago and bottled it in 2025. The whisky is light, floral, and sweet, like tropical fruits. Today, any whiskies produced at North of Scotland are considered collector’s items, and The Perfect Fifth’s release is sure to be added to that list.

“The North of Scotland Distillery has a special place in Scotland’s whisky history. Even though it was only in place for 20 years, their whiskies were known to be flavorful and innovative for their time. When we ran across the opportunity to purchase a barrel from North of Scotland, we were eager to do so, due to its lineage and its elegant and refreshing palate. It truly is a testament to the distillation craftsmanship that has allowed this barrel to stand the test of time after more than half a century of aging.” Karl Schoen, founder and chief executive officer, The Perfect Fifth

With only 90 bottles available, The Perfect Fifth’s North of Scotland 50-Year-Old Single Grain Scotch Whisky will be highly sought after. Like all whiskies produced under The Perfect Fifth’s premium line, this bottle comes in a custom, hand-made miniature barrel inscribed with The Perfect Fifth logo, which makes a show-stopping display piece on any bar. The suggested retail price of North of Scotland is $915, and ABV is 45.6%.

Canongate 15-Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey

The second release, Canongate 15-Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey, is part of the brand’s “Born and Bottled” series, which pays tribute to the spirited relationship between Kentucky and Scotland. This whiskey was distilled in Bardstown, Kentucky, in 2009, spent three years aging in Kentucky, and was then sent to Scotland to age another 12 years before being bottled. The unique blend of Kentucky’s tempestuous weather, combined with Scotland’s more temperate climate, has resulted in a whiskey with multiple layers of vanilla and hints of cocoa and light spice.

The Canongate 15-Year-Old Single Barrel American Whiskey is a limited edition with only 236 bottles available in the United States. The alcohol by volume (ABV) is 63.53. Suggested retail pricing is $185 per 750 mL.

“We’re excited to bring these two expressions out for the summer,” said Schoen, “The Canongate 15-Year-Old is a unique bottling due to the transatlantic journey the barrel took by first spending time in Kentucky, then in Scotland, and now back in the United States. This bottling celebrates the symbiotic relationship between our two countries in regards to cask sharing.”

Both the North of Scotland and Canongate 15-Year-Old Whiskies are available at retail in New York, New Jersey, California, and online at www.theperfectfifth.com.