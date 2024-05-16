Oran Blended Scotch Whisky gewinnt Double Gold bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Der unabhängige Abfüller The Perfect Fifth freut sich über den Gewinn von zwei Goldmedaillen für die beiden Blends Oran Blended Scotch Whisky Blend No.1 und Blend No.2 (über deren Vorstellung im Vorjahr berichteten wir hier), beide kreiert von Whiskyautor Jim Murray (er ist der Autor der Whisky-Bible) bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Was es über die beiden Whiskys zu sagen gibt (in Deutschland wurden sie von Whisky Europa vertrieben, finden sich aber leider nicht mehr auf deren Webseite), können Sie in der untenstehenden Presseaussendung nachlesen:

Oran Blended Scotch Whisky Wins Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 Both Take Home Coveted Double Golds

NEW YORK (May 15, 2024) – Oran Blended Scotch Whisky, introduced by The Perfect Fifth in late 2023, has won double gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 bottlings.

Whisky expert Jim Murray blended both Scotches for The Perfect Fifth, designing Oran to be an “old school” blend recognizable to whisky lovers of the heyday of blended whisky some 100 years ago. Oran’s grain and malt components are created separately but ultimately combined as the perfect complement to one another.

Both releases are 50-50-50 blends, 50 percent single malt Scotch Whisky, 50 percent single grain Scotch Whisky, and 50 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Both blends are limited releases, containing only 465 bottles each.

A total of 11 different casks were used to make both blends. Some of the casks were split between both blends but with differing ratios. Blend No. 1 is composed exclusively of Ex-Bourbon casks while Blend No. 2 distinguishes itself with the addition of a sherried cask component.

“I could not be more pleased to have both of our Oran blends do so well in one of the most prestigious competitions in the spirits industry, said Karl Schoen, founder and chief executive officer, The Perfect Fifth. “The fact that blended Scotch is a new spirits category for The Perfect Fifth, and to take home double golds for both blends with our first release is a testament to the skill and expertise of Jim Murray’s blending prowess.”

Oran Blend No. 1 and Blend No. 2 are available in limited quantities at retailers in New York, New Jersey and California. It is also available online at www.theperfectfifth.com. Suggested retail pricing is $189 per 700 mL.

About The Perfect Fifth

The Perfect Fifth was created in 2019 by Karl Schoen, who was inspired by watching his family members toast milestones with Scotch Whisky as he grew up. As Karl began his own exploration into the world of Scotch Whisky, he enjoyed finding stellar single cask bottlings and sharing them with others. This led to the formation of The Perfect Fifth, where Karl and his brother Ben source the best quality whisky from all over Scotland. Together they travel throughout Scotland, sampling cask after cask until they find those worthy to be selected for The Perfect Fifth. Few casks make the cut, which is why The Perfect Fifth releases are limited editions. Like the musical interval, The Perfect Fifth releases consist of multiple layers, each one broad and deep, which when combined, make a beautiful assembly meant to be shared with family and friends.

About The San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition was founded in 2000 and is the largest competition of its kind with nearly 5,000 entries. Each entry is judged double blind by a panel of spirits experts. A double gold medal is awarded when each judge on the panel gives a gold medal to the entry. The SFWSC medal is a testament to the hard work of the spirits industry’s distillers and producers and is a universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship.