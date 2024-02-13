Dreifach Gold für Wolfburn in der Whisky Bible

In der 2024er Ausgabe von Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible wird die Wolfburn Distillery als einer der weltbesten Whiskyproduzenten hervorgehoben.

Gleich drei ihrer Abfüllungen sind mit dem begehrten „Liquid Gold“ Award ausgezeichnet worden:

Wolfburn Morven 95 Punkte

Wolfburn Langskip 94,5 Punkte

Wolfburn 10 Years Old 94 Punkte

Mehr hierzu finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung der Wolfburn Distillery sowie in Jim Murray’s Verkostungsnotizen zu den drei Wolfburn Bottlings. Beides erhielt wir über ihren deutschen Vertriebspartner Alba Import.

TRIPLE CROWN FOR WOLFBURN WHISKIES

The 2024 edition of the world renowned Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible has just been published, and Wolfburn Distillery has been highlighted as one of the world’s best whisky producers.

Three of Wolfburn’s single malt scotch whiskies were awarded gold medals by Mr Murray: the sherry-cask matured 10 Year Old, lightly-peated Morven, and the renowned cask-strength Langskip.

Wolfburn Distillery Manager Iain Kerr

‘In recent years we have won many prestigious awards,’ says Iain Kerr, Distillery Manager. ‘But Jim Murray is by some margin the most influential industry critic, and for him to award us three gold medals like this is almost unparalleled.’

Morven is Wolfburn’s highest-scoring whisky, being crafted from lightly-peated spirit matured for over six years in top-quality bourbon barrels. ‘Whisky fans globally have been loving it since launch five years ago,’ comments Iain. ‘It’s one of our top selling expressions and benefits from the uniquely high quality casks we use. Hopefully this latest award helps spread the word even further.’

Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible 2024

Wolfburn 10 Years Old Oloroso sherry casks, bott 2023 db (94) n23.5 mixed fruit tones: drier grape skin against a more open raisin fruit cake; the oak leaves no doubt that it has something serious to say by dealing out both spices and fruit-infused vanilla in measured abundance. All the spices have a specific tannin kick…; t23.5 mmm! Just adore that texture! The perfect cut means just enough oils are trapped to give a gloss to both the rich malt and the delicate plummy fruit. Just a sub-current of sweetening ulmohoney; f23 drier, as those tannins take a grip again. But there are enough sugars still on the win to easily cope; b24 a malt which carries its ten years with aplomb: has stocked up enough oak to give an air of maturity, but still allows both the malt and fruit enough canvas to paint whatever picture they desire. Elegant, surprisingly juicy and quite delicious… 46% nc ncf

Wolfburn Langskip db (94.5) n23.5 fascinating: I don’t remember any phenols last time I tasted this, but there is a definitely a shadow of something smokeylurking beneath the malty- citrussy waves; t24 wow! I do remember this explosive citrus, though! As malt explosions go, this is TNT quality. Incredibly refreshing and salivating, the oils, like the nose, appears to suggest some loitering phenols…which in turn ramps up the weight and intensity overall; f23 the fade is left to the predictable vanillas, the well-mannered spices…and again, that slight hint of chocolatey phenol; b24this distillery seriously impresses me. Their core malt really is of very highstandard: not only is it intensely malty, but it has personality and character, too. An absolute treat of a dram. 58% nc ncf

Wolfburn Morven Lightly Peated db (95) n24 a surprise, a drier nose than the last Morven I encountered with a semi-Port Ellen style gristiness. They really have got the peat levels on the money here, so it balances so beautifully with the delicate vanilla. But as the peat concentrates, it heads towards a far more farmyard style cattle byre pungency….which I rather adore…; t23.5so much gristy sugars beefed up by a thin layer of molasses and heather honey. The oils only really come up to scratch when the Murray Method is applied: cooler and they happily hide. The spices are playful and relevant; f23.5peated chocolate…; b24 it is almost impossible to describe how Wolfburn’speaty version has risen over the last couple of years from excellent to truly outstanding. Most astonishing is the diversity in personality even within the smokiness. Almost uniquely, it is three-toed: first shewing a degree of shy dryness, then a gristy sweetness and then, as it merges with the oils, an altogether more agricultural persona. This is quite simply brilliant. 46% nc ncf