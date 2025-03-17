Wolfburn stellt ihren Cognac Cask-Finished Single Malt vor

Die Wolfburn Distillery, nahe Thurso im Norden Schottlands liegend, konnte sich Mitte 2024 eine kleine Anzahl Cognac-Fässer aus französischer Limousin-Eiche sichern. Jetzt stellt die Brennerei jetzt ihren ersten Whisky vor, der in diesen Casks reifen durfte. Der Single Malt für Wolfburn Cognac Cask Finished lagerte seit 2017 in First-Fill-Bourbonfässern. Die finalen sechs Monate seiner Reifezeit verbracht er dann in handverlesenen Cognac-Fässern. Das Ergebnis beschreibt Wolfburn als „eine Symphonie luxuriöser Aromen – honigsüße Früchte, wärmende Gewürze und eine verführerische Süße, die noch lange nach dem letzten Schluck anhält.“

Insgesamt sind 3.900 Flaschen dieser Abfüllung, die mit 46% Vol. abgefüllt wurde, erhältlich, so zum Beispiel im Online-Shop der Brennerei für 70,95 EUR (plus Versand).

Tasting notes

ON THE NOSE – Hints of dried fruits mix with sweet brandy notes. This is followed by aromas of vanilla, with just a hint of coffee and dark chocolate.

ON THE PALATE – A symphony of luxurious flavours. Dried apricots and almonds are overlaid with vanilla, accompanied by subtle hints of warm spice. Wait a while, and barley sugar makes itself known, along with soft dark chocolate. Truly, this is a decadent dram.

FINISH – It’s oh-so-sweet, with vanilla and autumn fruits gently fading away, leaving just a trace of caramel and sea salt at the very end.