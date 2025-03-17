Montag, 17. März 2025, 18:12:49
IrlandVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: Irish Whiskeys zum St. Patrick’s Day

Elf Abfüllungen in einem Tasting anlässlich des Gedenktages des irischen Bischofs Patrick

Auch wenn es vielleicht nicht originell ist: Selbstverständlich widmet sich am heutigen St. Patrick’s Day in seiner täglichen Verkostung auf Whiskyfun dem Irish Whiskey. Ganz elf Abfüllungen bilden die Session des Tages, ihre Bewertungen reichen von ganz schmalen 65 bis zu herausragenden 92 Punkten. Mehr in unser Übersicht, und detaillierter inklusive Verkostungsnotizen bei Whiskyfun:

AbfüllungPunkte

Tullamore Dew ‘Cider Cask Finish’ (40%, OB, Irish blend, 50cl, +/-2024?)75
Green Spot ‘Finished in Zinfandel Château Montelena’ (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, +/-2023)84
Bushmills 10 yo ‘Vino Dulce Reserve’ (43%, OB, Irish single malt, 2024)79
Gold Spot 13 yo (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, Generations Edition, 2024)85
Waterford ‘Micro Cuvée Racines’ (50%, OB, Irish single malt, Foundations, 2024)89
Dingle 2015/2024 (59.4%, OB, Irish single malt, Kirsch Import, oloroso, 348 bottles)75
Dingle ‘Single Malt Small Batch 5’ (46.5%, OB, Irish single malt, bourbon, PX & Madeira, 30,000 bottles, 2020)83
Teeling 15 yo (50%, OB, Irish single grain, 2023)65
Knappogue Castle 20 yo 2002/2022 (51.9%, LMDW Singapore, Ex-Libris, ‘Invisible Harps’, Irish single malt, cask #61910)90
Redbreast 25 yo 1997/2024 (57.6%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, cream sherry butt finish, cask #14143, 534 bottles)89 
Bushmills 32 yo 1991/2024 (43.4%, Lucky Choice & The Auld Alliance, barrel, cask #8393, 96 bottles)92

