Serge verkostet: Irish Whiskeys zum St. Patrick’s Day

|Tullamore Dew ‘Cider Cask Finish’ (40%, OB, Irish blend, 50cl, +/-2024?)
|75
|Green Spot ‘Finished in Zinfandel Château Montelena’ (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, +/-2023)
|84
|Bushmills 10 yo ‘Vino Dulce Reserve’ (43%, OB, Irish single malt, 2024)
|79
|Gold Spot 13 yo (46%, OB, Irish single pot still, Generations Edition, 2024)
|85
|Waterford ‘Micro Cuvée Racines’ (50%, OB, Irish single malt, Foundations, 2024)
|89
|Dingle 2015/2024 (59.4%, OB, Irish single malt, Kirsch Import, oloroso, 348 bottles)
|75
|Dingle ‘Single Malt Small Batch 5’ (46.5%, OB, Irish single malt, bourbon, PX & Madeira, 30,000 bottles, 2020)
|83
|Teeling 15 yo (50%, OB, Irish single grain, 2023)
|65
|Knappogue Castle 20 yo 2002/2022 (51.9%, LMDW Singapore, Ex-Libris, ‘Invisible Harps’, Irish single malt, cask #61910)
|90
|Redbreast 25 yo 1997/2024 (57.6%, OB for The Whisky Exchange, cream sherry butt finish, cask #14143, 534 bottles)
|89
|Bushmills 32 yo 1991/2024 (43.4%, Lucky Choice & The Auld Alliance, barrel, cask #8393, 96 bottles)
|92