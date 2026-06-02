Bruichladdich bringt erste RTDs auf den Markt

Die Islay-Brennerei Bruichladdich hat ihre ersten Ready-to-Drink Produkte vorgestellt. Die vierteilige Produktlinie entwickelte die Brennerei in Zusammenarbeit mit Whitebox, einem Spezialisten für RTD-Getränke.

Zum Sortiment gehören, neben zwei Drnks auf der Basis des Gins „The Botanist, ein Whisky Sour (19 % Vol.) mit Bruichladdichs Flaggschiff „The Classic Laddie“ und der Cocktail Penicillin (22,5 % Vol.) mit dem rauchig-torfigen Single Malt Port Charlotte.

Gareth Brown, Global Marketing Director bei Bruichladdich, sagte:

“The ready-to-serve category has evolved significantly, and there’s now a clear opportunity at the premium end for products that genuinely reflect the quality of the underlying spirit.

“What’s exciting about this range is that it allows us to showcase The Botanist, Classic Laddie and Port Charlotte in a completely new context, without compromising on flavour or integrity.

“Working with Whitebox was critical – their understanding of cocktail structure and balance, combined with our focus on ingredient provenance and distillation, has enabled us to create drinks that feel authentic to both worlds.”