Bruichladdich stellt ihre Fèis Ìle 2026 Abfüllungen vor

Über das Rock’ndaal-Programm der Bruichladdich Distillery zum Fèis Ìle konnten wir Sie bereits im Februar informieren. Und zusätzlich zu den beiden exklusiven Rock’ndaal-Abfüllungen werden, im 25. Jahr nach ihrer Wiedereröffnung, noch zwei weitere Bottlings erscheinen.

Als die Bruichladdich Distillery am 29. Mai 2001 wiedereröffnet wurde, war es Port Charlotte Spirit, der als erstes aus den Brennblasen der Brennerei lief. Und fünf Jahre später wurde PC5 der ersten Whisky, den die Brennerei veröffentlichte. Als Hommage an diese Ereignisse erscheint zum Fèis Ìle 2026 die Abfüllung Port Charlotte PC5 Redux. Der stark getorfte Single Malt Scotch Whisky reifte fünf Jahre in Fässern aus amerikanischer Eiche. Und kam anschließend mit äußerst kräftigen 63,5 % Vol. in die 2.500 erhältlichen Flaschen.

Über Port Charlotte PC5 Redux sagte Master Blender Adam Hannett:

“This revisiting of the original PC5 recipe captures the raw energy of heavily peated Islay whisky in its formative years. Distilled, matured and bottled on Islay, the spirit leads with confidence — vibrant, smoky and alive with bright citrus. American oak supports the spirit rather than dominating it, allowing the purity of the barley and the influence of Islay’s unique locale to shine through. It’s amazing to think that this was the first spirit to run from the stills during our debut festival day in 2001. Powerful yet elegant, this whisky celebrates the bold character that defined an era.”

Vor zehn Jahren stellte Adam Hannett im Rahmen seiner ersten Masterclass beim Fèis Ìle erstmals sein Konzept Octomore Black Art als Verkostungsprobe vor (die ein Jahr später folgende Abfüllung „OBA Concept_01“ war fast augenblicklich ausverkauft). Und lässt dieses mit Octomore Black Art (OBA) Redux wieder aufleben, und kommentiert diese kommende Abfüllung so:

“Transparency is the hallmark of Bruichladdich Distillery, but one single malt whisky that goes against the grain is Black Art, a spirit shrouded in secrecy. By omitting the details behind Black Art’s creation – barley varietal, date of distillation and specific maturation profile – something else is revealed: the pure, sensorial act of delighting entirely in the spirit’s flavour. So, we asked ourselves, ‘what if the mysteries of Black Art and the nuanced power of Octomore were married together?’”

Port Charlotte PC5 Redux und Octomore Black Art (OBA) Redux – beide auf jeweils 2.500 Flaschen limitiert – sind ab dem 24. Mai über bruichladdich.com sowie direkt vor Ort in der Destillerie zu den jeweiligen UVPs von £75 und £325 erhältlich.