Zum 40. Geburtstag von Fèis Ìle: Lagavulin und Caol Ila veröffentlichen ein Trio von limitierten Sonderabfüllungen

Drei interessante Sonderabfüllungen für das Fèis Ìle 2026 sind von den beiden Brennereien Lagavulin und Caol Ila angekündigt worden:

Von Lagavulin stammt der 31-jährige „Skies of Fèis Ìle“, eine handabgefüllte Abfüllung in Fassstärke, die zu den ältesten und seltensten der Brennerei zählt und mit 2800 Pfund auch die Teuerste des Trios ist. Daneben gibt es einen 14 Jahre alten Lagavulin, der fünf Jahre in mit Oloroso vorbelegten amerikanischen Eichenfässern reifte. Er kostet 240 Pfund.

Caol Ila stellt eine Abfüllung vor, die in ehemaligen Don-Julio-Tequila-Fässern reifte. Der Agaveneinfluss verleiht ihr eine kräuterige, zitrusbetonte Note und unterstreicht so den charakteristischen Küstenrauch. Diese Abfüllung ist für 145 Pfund am Fèis Ìle erhältlich.

Ausführliche Infos und Tasting Notes hier:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

ICONIC ISLAY DISTILLERIES LAGAVULIN AND CAOL ILA REVEAL A TRIO OF LIMITED-EDITION EXPRESSIONS FOR FÈIS ÌLE 2026

Islay, Scotland – 23 APRIL 2026 Fèis Ìle returns for the 40th anniversary of the whisky festival and Lagavulin and Caol Ila distilleries will proudly unveil three limited releases, celebrating the island’s community and culture. Launched in 1986, this annual festival unites whisky lovers from around the world to enjoy and explore the distilleries behind some of Scotland’s most iconic smoky single malts, while honouring the community at the heart of its success.

The line-up of releases for 2026 features expressions that are both rare and experimental from our distilleries for the festival. From Lagavulin, a cask-strength hand fill bottling entitled the ‘Skies of Fèis Ìle’ is one of the oldest and rarest released by Lagavulin for the festival at 31-years-old. It is joined by a deep and intense Lagavulin 14-year-old, wich has received a long five-year finish in Oloroso-seasoned American oak casks. The two Lagavulin releases are particularly distinctive – shaped by the same Oloroso influence and inspired by the rare moment of two moons rising together, offering a unique perspective on how time transforms flavour.

From Caol Ila, the team has created an expression that has been finished for the first time in former Don Julio tequila casks, revealing a herbal citrus forward twist from the agave influence, to highlight its signature costal smoke.

LAGAVULIN 31-YEAR-OLD ‘SKIES OF FÈIS ÌLE’

One of the oldest and rarest whiskies released for Fèis Ìle 2026

This exceptionally rare Lagavulin 31-year-old continues the distillery series that began with a 29-year-old release at Fèis Ìle 2024. Drawn from a ’sibling‘ finishing cask which took its own path, this Lagavulin showcases another experiment in maturation techniques, resulting in one of the oldest and most exclusive expressions from the distillery for the festival.

What began as a richly layered single malt, spent over a decade finishing in heavily charred, Oloroso-seasoned American oak hogsheads. This process allows the spirit to penetrate deeper into the wood, gradually unlocking new layers of character and complexity. The result is a velvety-smooth dram, where intense fruit and faint sweetness meet smouldering warmth for a Lagavulin whisky that feels drawn from a bygone age.

Available at Lagavulin Distillery from 23rd May this rare release will be priced at £2,800 (ABV and number of bottles TBC).

To be among the first to secure a bottle, sign up to one of two intimate tastings to be held in Lagavulin’s Mackie Lounge, hosted by Distillery Manager Jordan Paisley. Each guest will receive a hand-filled and signed bottle of the 31-year-old, drawn especially for the occasion.

Guests will enjoy a dram of the 31-year-old described by Charles MacLean as “Once in a blue moon, a whisky tastes this good” – alongside the Lagavulin 14-year-old Fèis Ìle 2026 release, as Jordan shares the story behind these remarkable expressions.

Limited to just 10 places per session, tickets go on sale Friday 24th April at 12 noon GMT:

https://www.malts.com/en-gb/feis-ile-the-islay-festival-booking-lagavulin

Tasting Notes

In a sentence… Uniquely matured it is perfectly rounded, richly detailed, sooty and spicy. A full moon malt for the ages.

Nose … Multi-layered, rich and opulent; dry overall. The first aromas are distinctly sooty, with a hint of scorched newspaper and even a trace of coal tar.

Body… Full.

Palate… An unctuous mouthfeel from an oily and smooth texture, with an intensely fruity, lightly sweet taste that becomes saltier and more savoury, hinting at dark chocolate, changing all the while, accompanied by leathery, lightly drying tannins.

Finish… Very long. Finishing dry with plenty of fragrance, sweet smoke and gentle spiciness, sweetness and salt.

LAGAVULIN 14-YEAR-OLD FÈIS ÌLE 2026

A rich and distinctive take on Lagavulin’s signature distillery character.

For this Lagavulin 14-year-old, the whisky’s signature smoky profile takes a new distinctive and rich dimension. Naturally bold and smoky in style, the Oloroso￼seasoned American oak finish brings added richness of red berries, dried fruits, caramel and warm spice.

This intense and deeply satisfying Lagavulin, alongside the Skies of Fèis Ìle 31-year-old bottling, captures what the team describe as a rare ‘Blue Moon’ moment, a fleeting alignment of character and complexity. On the palate, both expressions reveal Lagavulin’s signature depth, rich smoke, layered with dried fruits and dark sweetness.

Lagavulin Distillery Manager, Jordan Paisley said:

„We are incredibly proud to present not one, but two exceptional Lagavulin expressions to mark the 40th anniversary of Fèis Ìle. These festival releases reflect both the passage of time and the journey of our whiskies, celebrating our craft and culture with bottlings to be cherished and enjoyed. As a long-time admirer of Lagavulin and now a custodian of this iconic distillery, I feel a sense of deep personal gratitude in hand-filling the ‘Skies of Fèis Ìle’ expression for our guests. I look forward to sharing a dram with them and welcoming them all into the Lagavulin family for this special occasion.”

Bottled at 56.5% ABV, it will be available at an RRSP of £240.

Tasting Notes

In a sentence… An intense and deeply satisfying Lagavulin with real depth of taste; this expression is rich and fruity, sweet and smoky, retaining that deep Lagavulin power throughout.

Nose… Rich smoke and smouldering embers; orchard fruits (green apple), stewed red berries, and Vittoria grapes. Sweet notes of golden caramel, muscovado sugar, candied walnuts, toffee, and cinnamon spice. Smouldering campfire smoke with hints of sea spray, smoky cereals, and fresh bread.

Body… Full, rich, and deeply satisfying with smooth texture. A rounded sweetness balanced by gentle spice and smoke.

Palate… Sweet smoke and wood embers layered with toffee apple, rum‑raisin ice cream, and dried fruits. Orchard fruits and red berries continue through, joined by baking spices – cinnamon and ginger. Waves of medicinal peat and lingering chilli pepper adds depth.

Finish… Long and warming with spice, smouldering embers, and softly fading sweetness.

CAOL ILA 11-YEAR-OLD 2026 “TEQUILA CAOL ILA”

A playful twist on Caol Ila’s coastal style with a tequila cask finish.

Known as the distillery that delivers bright, coastal character, Caol Ila’s signature subtle smoke is met for the first time with an unexpected twist of a new cask experiment. The Fèis Ìle 2026 edition of Caol Ila was matured in American oak Don Julio tequila casks and this 11-year-old expression is playfully known as “Tequila Caol Ila”.

Adding lively citrus, sweetness and spice to Caol Ila’s memorable coastal character, this tequila cask finish brings an extra lift and energy to the dram. With herbal notes and green fruit, with a hint of agave and light smoke, there is soft spice with a crisp and refreshing finish to this Scotch whisky.

Fèis Ìle 2026 bottles will be available from their respective days during the festival on a first come, first served basis at Lagavulin distillery from 23rd May and Caol Ila distillery from 25th May. Thereafter, the bottlings will be sold at their individual distilleries.

Caol Ila’s 2026 release will be bottled at 56.1% ABV and priced at an RRSP of £145.

Tasting Notes

In a sentence… This Caol Ila showcases the distillery’s signature coastal smoke enhanced by vibrant, citrus forward bursts of flavour balanced beautifully with more savoury herbal notes.

Nose… Sweet malty cereals and caramel layered with citrus fruits (lime and zesty orange marmalade), and hints of tropical fruit. Sweet elements of vanilla ice cream and candy floss mingle with more savoury herbal tones; fresh hay, green tea, and subtle floral touches. Resinous peat smoke, salty peatiness and olive brine.

Body… Oily and mouth‑coating but also very smooth, with a gentle prickle. Balanced sweetness and spice with a green, and lightly salty edge.

Palate… Sweet at first, vanilla, lime and agave‑like notes, moving into fresh green apple. Herbal smoke, and damp embers develop alongside white pepper, nutmeg and agave notes. Light saltiness and spicy warmth build toward the back.

Finish… Lingering oak spice, smouldering embers, orange peel, and gentle peat embers fading slowly.