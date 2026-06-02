Gordon & MacPhail Whiskys präsentiert „Vintage Moments“ – in Zusammenarbeit mit Fußballlegende Sir Kenny Dalglish

Sir Kenneth Mathieson „Kenny“ Dalglish MBE – für Fußballbegeisterte nicht nur in Schottland eine Legende – als ehemaliger Spieler von Celtic Glasgow und dem FC Liverpool, wo er als Spielertrainer und später als Trainer das Goldene Zeitalter für den Verein einleitete (sieben Meistertitel, fünfmal FA-Cup-Sieger, dreimal Sieger im Europapokal der Landesmeister).

Ihm gewidmet ist die erste Serie der „Vintage Moments“ von Gordon & MacPhail, eine Box mit fünf ausgesuchten ultra-raren Whiskys, die mit Meilensteinen des Lebens und der Karriere in Zusammenhang von Sir Kenny Dalglish stehen.

Erscheinen wird die auf fünfzehn Stück limitierte Box erst Oktober 2026, und bis dahin werden wir auch Näheres über den Inhalt zu berichten haben – die Ankündigung kommt aber rechtzeitig vor dem Beginn der Fußballweltmeisterschaft in den USA:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail announces the first release in its unique Vintage Moments series, curated box sets of five ultra-rare single malt Scotch whiskies distilled in years that correspond with key life and career milestones. The inaugural release, which will go on sale in October 2026, celebrates the Vintage Moments of Scottish football legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Vintage Moments by Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies provides the privilege of owning chapters of Scotland’s liquid history, tailored specifically to the individual. To celebrate this special service, Gordon & MacPhail worked alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish to curate his selection relating to landmark moments in his life.

Just fifteen Sir Kenny Dalglish’s Vintage Moments by Gordon & MacPhail Whiskies box sets, each featuring five 70cl bottles of ultra-rare vintage single malts, will be available for sale this October, when the five chosen vintages, presentation and price will be revealed. An exceptional opportunity for whisky aficionados and football lovers alike.