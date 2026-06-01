Tailored Spirits Co. Team nimmt am Cateran Yomp teil

Adam Harding und Tom Costello aus dem Team des Whisky-Unternehmens Tailored Spirits Co. aus Leith werden sich an kommenden Woche der Herausforderung des Cateran Yomp stellen. Und haben sich in den vergangenen Monate mit intensivem Training darauf vorbereitet.

Cateran Yomp ist in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung als eine der härtesten Ausdauerveranstaltungen Großbritanniens beschrieben. Am 6. und 7. Juni 2026 müssen die Teilnehmenden eine Strecke von 54 Meilen (ca. 87 km) im rauen schottischen Terrain inklusive mehr als 2.000 Höhenmeter in weniger als 24 Stunden zurücklegen – und dies zu Fuß. Hierdurch werden Spenden zugunsten des „Army Benevolent Fund“, für britische Soldaten und Veteranen sowie deren Familien, gesammelt.

Während des Trainings wird das Team von Tailored Spirits regelmäßig Updates auf Instagram veröffentlichen. Dort dokumentieren sie alles – von den Vorbereitungswanderungen und Spendenaktionen bis hin zur eigentlichen Herausforderung selbst. Zudem können Unterstützende während der gesamten 24-stündigen Cateran Yomp die Fortschritte des Teams live verfolgen.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung der „Tailored Spirits Co.“:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

EDINBURGH WHISKY ENTREPRENEURS TAKE ON 54-MILE HIGHLAND CHALLENGE FOR CHARITY

Edinburgh, May 2026; Edinburgh whisky entrepreneurs are swapping drams for hiking boots this summer as they prepare to take on the legendary Cateran Yomp in support of the Army Benevolent Fund.

Adam Harding and Tom Costello – the team behind award-winning Leith whisky business Tailored Spirits Co. – have spent recent months training across Edinburgh and beyond ahead of the gruelling 54-mile endurance challenge through the Perthshire Highlands.

L – Tom Costello R – Adam Harding Co-founders of Tailored Spirits Co

Widely regarded as one of the UK’s toughest endurance events, on 6-7th June 2026 the Cateran Yomp sees challengers cover 54 miles in under 24 hours, climbing more than 2,000 metres across rugged Scottish terrain while raising vital funds for soldiers, veterans and military families.

The challenge comes just weeks after Tailored Spirits Co. celebrated national success at the Stelios Foundation UK Young Entrepreneur Awards, where Co-Founders Adam Harding and Carl Johnstone secured a £50,000 prize in recognition of the company’s rapid growth, innovation and international success.

As training continues, the Tailored Spirits team will be sharing regular updates across Instagram, documenting everything from preparation walks and fundraising efforts to the challenge itself. Supporters will also be able to follow live updates throughout the 24-hour Cateran Yomp as the team takes on one of Scotland’s toughest endurance events.

Founded in Edinburgh in 2024, Tailored Spirits Co. has quickly established itself as one of Scotland’s most exciting whisky businesses, working with private clients, luxury brands and hospitality groups around the world to create bespoke single cask Scotch whiskies.

Tailored Spirits Co – (l-r) Tom Costello, Adam Harding

Rather than operating as a traditional independent bottler, Tailored Spirits positions itself as an experience-led whisky partner, guiding clients through the full journey – from cask selection and liquid style to brand design and final bottling.

Now, the team is turning their attention from whisky tastings and luxury client events to endurance training.

Over the past several months, the team have completed countless training walks across Scotland, clocked up miles around Edinburgh and made repeated climbs of Arthur’s Seat as they prepare for what is likely to be the most physically demanding challenge they have ever undertaken.

The Cateran Yomp will see participants set off on 6th June before walking through the night and into the following morning in a test of endurance, resilience and determination.

Adam Harding, Co-Founder & Director of Tailored Spirits Co. said:

„The Cateran Yomp is an incredible event with a brilliant cause behind it, so we’re really proud to be taking part this year. We’ve spent months training, putting miles in the legs and trying to get ourselves into shape for what’s likely to be the toughest 24 hours we’ve ever faced. There’s been plenty of Scottish wind, rain and early starts along the way.

„As a business proudly based in Edinburgh and passionate about Scotland, community and bringing people together through whisky, it felt like a really meaningful event for us to get involved with. We’re delighted to be supporting the Army Benevolent Fund and would be hugely grateful for any support.“

The Army Benevolent Fund is the British Army’s national charity, supporting soldiers, former soldiers and their families for life. The charity provides financial assistance, independent living support and wellbeing services to thousands of people across the UK each year.

Supporters can follow the team’s progress and donate via: https://events.armybenevolentfund.org/fundraisers/tailoredspiritsco

Find out everything about Scotland’s most exciting bespoke whisky bottler here: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/