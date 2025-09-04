Tailored Spirits Co. erweitert Team

Der Independent Bottler Tailored Spirits Co. mit Sitz in Leith/Edinburgh, der zu Beginn des Jahres seine ersten Bottlings auf den Markt brachte (wir berichteten), befindet sich weiter auf Expansionskurs, und erweiters deshalb sein Team. Hannah Sneddon und Rachel MacRae verstärken nun das Projektmanagement- und Vertriebs-Team. Unter der Leitung von Mitgründer Carl Johnstone ist die Betriebsabteilung nun ein eigenständiger Zweig des Unternehmens und arbeitet eng mit dem Kreativteam – Mitgründer Tom Costello und Grafikdesignerin Hannah – zusammen, um ein außergewöhnliches Kundenerlebnis zu gewährleisten. Ein weiteres Wachstum des Teams ist bis Ende 2025 geplant.

SCOTTISH WHISKY START-UP SCALES GLOBALLY IN 18 MONTHS

l-r Tom Costello, Adam Harding and Carl Johnstone

Photo Credit – Jacek Hubner

Tailored Spirits Co. celebrates rapid global expansion and a growing in-house team as rising worldwide demand for bespoke whisky solutions positions the brand as a leader in personalised spirits across key global markets.

Edinburgh, Scotland; In just over 18 months since launching in January 2024, Tailored Spirits Co. has scaled from a niche Scottish start-up to a globally recognised whisky partner, having won major Scottish start-up competition Scottish EDGE to now reaching clients in 14 countries across the globe in the UK & Ireland, mainland Europe, South Africa, Asia, New Zealand and the United States.

The Edinburgh-based company – which offers tailored whisky services to private cask owners, aspiring independent bottlers, whisky societies, and global brands – has seen surging international demand for its bespoke and collaborative approach. In response to this rapid global growth, the Edinburgh-based business has also expanded its in-house team of talent.

l-r Hannah Sneddon and Tom Costello

Photo Credit – Jacek Hubner

Welcoming Hannah Sneddon (Creative) in March 2025 and most recently Rachel MacRae, who joins the project management and delivery team. Led by Co-founder Carl Johnstone, the operations department is now a dedicated arm of the business, working closely with the creative team – Co-founder Tom Costello and graphic designer Hannah – to ensure exceptional client experience. With further team growth on the horizon before the end of 2025.

Photo Credit – Jacek Hubner

Co-founder & Director Adam Harding commented:

„Our consistent growth in a short time has been incredible and a real endorsement that we’re bringing true value to our clients. To see the work we are producing with our clients reach so many countries is testament to team Tailored and the partners we work closely with. “We’re creating something quite different – where the artistry of spirits and exceptional design meet the rigour of world-class project service. A talented team and the willing to go above and beyond make all the difference“

2025 also saw the successful launch of Tailored Spirits Co.’s debut whisky collection, The Experimental Series – three micro-batch, single cask releases crafted to challenge expectations and celebrate innovation. The limited-edition line-up features:

Experiment 1 (AXIS); Croftengea Loch Lomond 7-year-old | 52 bottles | £64.50



Experiment 2 (BUCK); Fettercairn 13-year-old | 84 bottles | £84.50



Experiment 3 (CLAW) Ardmore 8-year-old | 60 bottles | £72.50

Available exclusively via; https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/shop/shop-category/all – the series has been praised for its originality and craft.

Founded by three Edinburgh-based industry professionals – Tom Costello (Brand & Creative), Carl Johnstone (Commercial & Operations), and Adam Harding (Spirits, Sales & Strategy) – Tailored Spirits Co. operates with a clear mission: „To bridge the gap between the commercial scale of whisky and the needs of a single cask owner.“ Their motto? „From the warehouse to your house.“

Looking ahead, the business has an ambitious roadmap for the rest of 2025, including new international strategic partnerships and activations, with a new whisky release on the horizon – as they continue to redefine what’s possible in modern whisky bottling.

Tailored Spirits Co. are experts in spirits, specialising in whisky supply and creating exceptional brands and bottlings. An Edinburgh-based, global-serving company who guide clients through the complexities of spirits bottling projects and ensure their dreams are achieved.