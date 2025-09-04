Die Edrington Group führte in ihren Destillerien in der Speyside, The Macallan, Glenrothes Distillery in Rothes und Parkmore in Dufftown, neue Dienstpläne für ihre dortigen Ingenieure ein. Die neuen, „notwendigen“ Schichtpläne wurden eingeführt, um mehr Notfallabdeckung zu gewährleisten. Die Absprachen hierzu sollen bereits im Januar begonnen haben, um die Schichten der Ingenieure an die Arbeitszeiten ihrer Kollegen in der Destillerie anpassen.

Die Ingenieure an den Standorten hatten in den letzten zwei Jahren auf Vorschlag des Managements in Vier-Tage-Wochen gearbeitet Die Ingenieure behaupten, die Änderungen würden nun zur Abschaffung der Vier-Tage-Woche, mehr Arbeitstagen und einer längerer Bereitschaft ohne zusätzliche Bezahlung führen.

GMB Scotland wird am morgen darüber entscheiden lassen, ob wegen dieser neuen Dienstpläne und der daraus resultierenden Abschaffung der Vier-Tage-Woche gestreikt werden soll. Die Abstimmung läuft drei Wochen lang.

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, Organisatorin der schottischen Gewerkschaft GMB in den Highlands, sagte hierzu:

“This is a small but critical team and the rock these distilleries are built on. The workers’ expert opinion should be respected but their suggestions to deliver the extra cover requested were rejected out of hand and the goal posts repeatedly moved. “Their legitimate concerns about these shift changes and the upheaval caused have been ignored by managers unwilling to seriously engage in negotiations or consider alternatives.”

Traditionell anders sieht anders sieht es ein Vertreter von Edrington, ein Sprecher sagte: