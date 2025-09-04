Die Edrington Group führte in ihren Destillerien in der Speyside, The Macallan, Glenrothes Distillery in Rothes und Parkmore in Dufftown, neue Dienstpläne für ihre dortigen Ingenieure ein. Die neuen, „notwendigen“ Schichtpläne wurden eingeführt, um mehr Notfallabdeckung zu gewährleisten. Die Absprachen hierzu sollen bereits im Januar begonnen haben, um die Schichten der Ingenieure an die Arbeitszeiten ihrer Kollegen in der Destillerie anpassen.
Die Ingenieure an den Standorten hatten in den letzten zwei Jahren auf Vorschlag des Managements in Vier-Tage-Wochen gearbeitet Die Ingenieure behaupten, die Änderungen würden nun zur Abschaffung der Vier-Tage-Woche, mehr Arbeitstagen und einer längerer Bereitschaft ohne zusätzliche Bezahlung führen.
GMB Scotland wird am morgen darüber entscheiden lassen, ob wegen dieser neuen Dienstpläne und der daraus resultierenden Abschaffung der Vier-Tage-Woche gestreikt werden soll. Die Abstimmung läuft drei Wochen lang.
Lesley-Anne MacAskill, Organisatorin der schottischen Gewerkschaft GMB in den Highlands, sagte hierzu:
“This is a small but critical team and the rock these distilleries are built on. The workers’ expert opinion should be respected but their suggestions to deliver the extra cover requested were rejected out of hand and the goal posts repeatedly moved.
“Their legitimate concerns about these shift changes and the upheaval caused have been ignored by managers unwilling to seriously engage in negotiations or consider alternatives.”
Traditionell anders sieht anders sieht es ein Vertreter von Edrington, ein Sprecher sagte:
“We always work hard to keep a strong partnership with all our people, so it is disappointing that after months of talking to our engineering team and their representatives, the GMB has chosen to ballot on industrial action.
“These new working arrangements are essential in aligning the work of our engineering team with colleagues around the distillery and other sites. We have made a number of concessions and compromises to ensure that the new arrangements provide our people with both flexibility and certainty about working patterns.
“We will continue to be open to discussion with our people and their representatives to reach a pragmatic solution.”