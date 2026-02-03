The Macallan mit neuer James Bond Sonderedition

Wie von uns bereits im vergangenen August vermutet, wird The Macallan eine neue und zugleich auch limitierte Sonderedition zum 55. Jubiläum des James Bond Films Diamonds Are Forever veröffentlichen. The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Release ist ein 18 Jahre alter Single Malt, der im Jahr 2007 destilliert wurde. Dieser reifte in einer Kombination aus Sherry- und Rotweinfässern, und kam anschließend mit 45,5 % Vol. in die Flaschen.

Russell Greig, The Macallan Whisky Maker, kommentierte die Markteinführung so:

“Like Bond himself, this whisky holds its secrets. It may appear dark and mysterious, yet on the palate it surprises with elegance and lightness. Each cask adds a layer to the story – a reflection of the film’s twists and turns, and a testament to the shared spirit of innovation that connects The Macallan and James Bond.”

Und Jaume Ferras, Creative Director bei The Macallan, fügte hinzu:

“The Macallan has a longstanding connection with film and television, appearing in over 290 productions over the years. It is a privilege to honour the enduring legacy of James Bond on cinema, with stories and characters that continue to inspire audiences around the world. With this release, we celebrate that legacy – capturing the intrigue, elegance and innovative spirit that define Diamonds Are Forever. It is a tribute to timeless storytelling, brought to life through the craft and character that unite The Macallan and James Bond.”

The Macallan Diamonds Are Forever 55th Anniversary Edition ist bis zum 17. Februar exklusiv über die Website von The Macallan (scheinbar über eine Verlosung einer Kauf-Option), in der Macallan Estate Boutique und am Flughafen Heathrow erhältlich. Ab dem 5. März ist sie dann bei ausgewählten Händlern wie Harrods, Selfridges, The Whisky Shop, Master of Malt und Amazon verfügbar. Unverbindliche Preisempfehlung: £600, was nicht ganz 700 € wären.