Russell’s Reserve ehrt Eddie Russell’s 45-jähriges Jubiläum mit Film und dem 13 Year Old Spring 2026 Limited Release

Die amerikanische Whiskyindustrie hat einige lebende Legenden – und Master Distiller Eddie Russell gehört sicher zu ihnen. Seit 45 Jahren ist er bei Wild Turkey tätig, zunächst als Ferialpraktikant, jetzt als Master Distiller.

Zu seinen Ehren wird es für das Frühlingsbottling 2026 des Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon ein spezielles Etikett für die Flasche geben – und eine filmische Dokumentation über seinen Weg bei Wild Turkey. Er heißt „His Own Way: The Story of Eddie Russell“ und wird am 23. Juni in Kinos in den USA gezeigt.

Der Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon wird um 200 Dollar im Shop der Brennerei und bei ausgesuchten Händlern in den USA verkauft. Nach Europa wird er – so wie schon die Vorjahresausgabe – wohl nur über Eigenimport kommen.

Hier die Presseaussendung, die uns dazu erreicht hat:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

RUSSELL’S RESERVE® HONORS EDDIE RUSSELL’S 45-YEAR LEGACY WITH A CINEMATIC TRIBUTE AND THE SPRING 2026 RETURN OF THE 13 YEAR OLD

Marking the occasion, Russell’s Reserve introduces „His Own Way: The Story of Eddie Russell“, an original short-form documentary honoring Eddie Russell’s 45-year legacy paired with a commemorative label for the 13 Year Old Spring 2026 Limited Release.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Russell’s Reserve, the award-winning bourbon producer, raises a glass to Master Distiller Eddie Russell, who celebrates his 45th anniversary with Wild Turkey Distilling Co. this year. Eddie’s journey began in 1981 with what was meant to be a summer job at the distillery—one that quickly became a lifelong calling. More than four decades later, his work continues as a Hall of Fame Master Distiller and an enduring force in shaping modern bourbon. To mark the milestone, Russell’s Reserve is honoring Eddie with a multi-part tribute, including the Spring 2026 release of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon alongside an original documentary about Eddie himself.

Over the course of his career, Eddie has mastered nearly every aspect of bourbon-making, taking on roles across the distillery and absorbing the traditions, techniques, and uncompromising standards that define Wild Turkey. That foundation led to the creation of Russell’s Reserve, first introduced by Eddie to honor his father, Jimmy Russell’s, 45th anniversary at Wild Turkey, and now serves as the inspiration for „His Own Way: The Story of Eddie Russell“, the documentary that traces Eddie’s journey from his earliest days at the distillery to his lasting influence today. Offering an intimate portrait, the film goes beyond craftsmanship to capture the values, relationships and quiet leadership that define Eddie’s legacy.

Russell’s Reserve

„Russell’s Reserve has always been deeply personal to me. It started as a way to honor my dad and everything he taught me. Now, the opportunity to celebrate my own 45 years with a new release of the 13 Year Old – a bourbon that really showcases how I approach the craft – and to see my story shared through this film, is incredibly special.“ Master Distiller Eddie Russell

The Spring 2026 release of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon will feature a commemorative label, offering a nod to Eddie’s 45 years of whiskey-making mastery. Continuing the tradition of honoring the truest expression of the barrel, an approach central to Eddie’s philosophy of bourbon-making, this year’s batch showcases his unique ability to hand-select and develop deep, complex flavors through maturation. Bottled at a unique barrel proof of 60.6% (121.2 proof) and shaped by the nuances of this production season, this release delivers a rich, full-bodied profile, including special selections by Eddie, crafted to be savored, shared, and celebrated.

Russell’s Reserve

„My dad has given his entire life to this craft, and to see him reach 45 years is so special. While we were filming, Dad actually pulled an 18 year old barrel and we tasted it together – of course, it was exceptional. That barrel ended up in this year’s 13 Year Old release. It was just one of those moments that felt so true to who Dad is and what he does best. To have that captured on camera, and that barrel in this year’s release, makes it all even more meaningful.“ Associate Master Blender and son of Eddie, Bruce Russell

With signature notes of vanilla and brown sugar, the 2026 release introduces layered flavors of cherry and citrus. The result is a complex and balanced bourbon that reflects both heritage and innovation.

Proof : 121.2 proof; 60.6% ABV

: 121.2 proof; 60.6% ABV Aroma : Notes of vanilla and oak transition to brown sugar and coffee with a distinct orange peel note.

: Notes of vanilla and oak transition to brown sugar and coffee with a distinct orange peel note. Taste : Bright fruit notes of cherry and citrus followed by spice notes of nutmeg and allspice with sweet notes of cola.

: Bright fruit notes of cherry and citrus followed by spice notes of nutmeg and allspice with sweet notes of cola. Finish: Medium-long finish with caramel, toffee, and hints of oak tannin.

Beginning this month, the highly allocated Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old will be available in limited quantities online, at the distillery Visitor’s Center and at select retailers for $200 SRP per 750 ML bottle. For news of how to purchase, sign up for the Russell’s Reserve newsletter at RussellsReserve.com.

The film will debut for one day only on June 23, 2026, at select Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide, followed by a showing of Field of Dreams with the purchase of a food and beverage voucher. Please visit http://drafthouse.com/event/free-victory-screening-field-of-dreams-his-own-way-the-eddie-russell-story to purchase.