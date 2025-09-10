Wild Turkey mit neuer globaler Kampagne (mit Video)

Zunächst in den USA, Japan, Australien Südkorea, dann später im Herbst in anderen globalen Märtken, startet die neue Kampagne von Wild Turkey unter dem frei übersetzten Motto „wenn Du weißt es passt, ändere absolut nichts daran“. Ein Satz, den die New Yorker Agentur GUT ersonnen hat, der aber genauso aus dem Mund von Whiskylegende und Master Distiller Jimmy Russell stammen könnte. Dazu gibt es einen Imagefilm von Regisseur Kiku Ohe sowie passende Sujets in Print und Social Media – in dem er am Ende diesen Satz auch selbst sagt.

Den zwei Minuten langen Film über die Wichtigkeit von (roten) Linien und eines der Sujets können Sie unten gemeinsam mit dem begleiteten PR-Text sehen.

Wild Turkey Bourbon Reveals New Global Campaign, Proudly Declaring „When You Know It’s Right, Don’t Change a Damn Thing“

New creative from Director Kiku Ohe and GUT New York pays homage to the brand’s unwavering conviction and time-tested recipe

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a world where trends come and go in the blink of an eye, Wild Turkey, the award-winning Kentucky bourbon brand, is drawing a line with the launch of its new global campaign: „When You Know It’s Right, Don’t Change a Damn Thing.“

These days, there’s always a new version and endless pressure to chase what’s next. But what good is change for change’s sake? While some may call it stubborn, Wild Turkey calls it conviction, and it’s how they’ve been making bourbon for over 100 years. This message is clear throughout the new campaign films, launching globally this month, as an unmistakable line is drawn on the ground. Wild Turkey has been faithful to its recipe for over a century and, with it, has created a legend.

At the heart of the story is an iconic heritage brand helmed by legendary Wild Turkey Master Distiller and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jimmy Russell, who helped save bourbon from a fate worse than death: becoming like everything else. In the 1970s and 1980s, when the industry turned toward lighter spirits, Jimmy refused to bend to fleeting fads and water down his signature Wild Turkey 101 bourbon. He kept making his bourbon the same way, aged longer and full of bold, pre-prohibition flavor. Today, Jimmy is celebrating 71 years with Wild Turkey, as the longest serving master distiller in the spirits industry. He is joined by his son, Master Distiller and Bourbon Hall of Famer Eddie Russell, and grandson, associate master blender Bruce Russell, to carry the recipe of Wild Turkey forward.

The campaign is an homage to the time-honored and the enduring, including classics like Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon, which still has the same signature bold flavor as it did over a century ago. The creative treatment for the campaign films, directed by Kiku Ohe, reflects this message. Featuring a compelling mixed-media approach incorporating film stock (8mm/35/Digital), digital and historical photos and artifacts. Reinforced by memorabilia from Jimmy’s seven decades in the industry – including old notebooks filled with recipes, newspaper clippings, and archival family photos – these pieces illustrate the brand’s rich history, heritage, and philosophy.

„Every bottle of Wild Turkey bourbon tells a story of conviction,“ says Raul Gonzalez, Global Managing Director of Whiskey & Rum at Campari Group. „The brand’s steadfast approach is one reason why Wild Turkey is so beloved and respected all over the world today. There’s pride in ordering Wild Turkey bourbon, and we’re excited to bring Jimmy and Wild Turkey’s story to a new generation of fans with this new campaign.“

The campaign features notable cameos from four members of the Russell family including Master Distiller Jimmy Russell, his son Master Distiller Eddie Russell, his grandson Associate Blender Bruce Russell, and Jimmy’s granddaughter and Wild Turkey US Brand Ambassador Joann Street. The films also include bartenders and fans of Wild Turkey from some of the brand’s top global markets including Toure Folkes from New Orleans, US, Sam Russ from Brisbane, Australia and Naoto Ogawa from Tokyo, Japan.

„Wild Turkey is a brand that knows exactly who it is and refuses to compromise,“ said Lucas Bongioanni, Chief Creative Officer, GUT New York. „In an era obsessed with innovation and reinvention, it’s rare to find a story that’s about staying true to its origins. We are honored to bring that special kind of bravery to life in a way that feels as bold as the bourbon itself.“

The first new global brand campaign since „Trust Your Spirit“ debuted in 2021, „When You Know It’s Right, Don’t Change a Damn Thing“ will begin to roll out in global markets in fall 2025, starting with the US, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The campaign includes a variety of films and bold key visuals to be used across channels, including digital, social, TVC, and print.

For more information, visit wildturkeybourbon.com or follow Wild Turkey at @wildturkey.