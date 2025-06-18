Russell’s Reserve 13yo Limited Release in den USA neu aufgelegt

Aus den USA erreicht uns die Nachricht, dass der beliebte Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon neu aufgelegt wurde, in neuer Fassstärke und in einer limitierten Menge. Über den Atlantik wird diese Abfüllung aus dem Hause Wild Turkey wohl nur über Eigenimport gelangen (auch wenn der reguläre Russell’s Reserve bei manchen Händlern zu finden ist), aber wer sich dafür interessiert, wird Mittel und Wege finden, die Flasche in die Hand zu bekommen – und bei uns hier alle Infos darüber:

RUSSELL’S RESERVE® ANNOUNCES THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN OF ITS 13 YEAR OLD LIMITED RELEASE BOURBON

Continually recognized for its excellence, this latest reimagining of the coveted release was batched to barrel proof of 123.8, and is slated to hit shelves later this summer

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The award-winning Russell’s Reserve is bringing back fan-favorite Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Bourbon, one of its most revered limited releases, now at a new barrel proof point for 2025.

Driven by a commitment to release only the highest quality whiskeys available, free from the confines of set schedules and rigid product specifications, Russell’s Reserve brings back 13 Year Old in 2025 with a new and unique barrel proof reflecting the best of the distillery’s storied rickhouses. This and subsequent future releases of 13 Year Old will feature each batch’s unique proof and production season on the label, offering fans a distinctive and collectible bottling at every release.

First introduced in June 2021 and historically batched at a barrel proof of 114.8, each release of the 13 Year Old is non-chill filtered and crafted from a small batch of barrels thoughtfully selected by Eddie Russell and his team. The latest release, bottled in Spring 2025, will become available later this summer for a limited time while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the Russell’s Reserve newsletter at RussellsReserve.com to learn more about how to purchase a bottle.

„This release of Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old is special to me not only because it celebrates our legacy, but because it represents a new chapter in the evolution of this bourbon. Each release is a labor of love and a reflection of the time and care we put into crafting every bottle. This one carries the signature profile the 13 is known for, but with enhanced cola notes that bring a new depth of flavor. I’m excited to share this new iteration with our fans because I think they’re going to love drinking it as much as I enjoyed making it.“ Eddie Russell, Master Distiller at Wild Turkey Distilling Co.

Building on the brand’s momentum following the acclaimed 2024 debut of Russell’s Reserve 15 Year Old, named Top American Whiskey of the Year by renowned spirits critic Fred Minnick, this bourbon is a manifestation of time and place – patiently matured within the distillery’s historic rickhouses, carefully selected and blended to offer a rich, full-bodied experience. With its signature dark fruit and brown sugar notes, the 2025 release introduces enhanced flavors of molasses and cola.

Proof : 123.8

: 123.8 Aroma : Vanilla, caramel, and brown sugar, follow by cherry, spice notes of clove and nutmeg, and the distillery’s signature dusty funk

: Vanilla, caramel, and brown sugar, follow by cherry, spice notes of clove and nutmeg, and the distillery’s signature dusty funk Taste : Sweet notes of cola, molasses, and dark fruit transition to lighter notes of fruit cobbler and butter cream

: Sweet notes of cola, molasses, and dark fruit transition to lighter notes of fruit cobbler and butter cream Finish: Long lasting finish with mature oak, char, and deep oak spice, and a hint of black pepper

The highly allocated Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old will be available in limited quantities online, at the distillery Visitor’s Center and at select retailers for $200 SRP per 750 ML bottle. For news of how to purchase, sign up for the Russell’s Reserve newsletter at RussellsReserve.com. Whether you’re enjoying Russell’s Reserve with your family or with friends, please remember to do so responsibly.