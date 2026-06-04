Kultband The Stranglers bringt eigenen „Golden Brown“-Whisky

We are incredibly pleased to announce our own brand single malt whisky ‘GOLDEN BROWN’ which we’ll be launching exclusively this weekend – We’ll even have on sale on site for those of you attending one of our Kelvingrove bandstand shows in Glasgow this weekend. We’ve specially selected this whisky distilled at the famous Craigellachie distillery in Speyside to create this beauty, it’s been matured in sherry casks for 14 years and is a complex and outstanding spirit which we’re proud to put our name to! It’s a limited run and there’s only 835 bottles available in total so be quick if you want a dram with us!