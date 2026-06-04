Kultband The Stranglers bringt eigenen „Golden Brown“-Whisky

We are incredibly pleased to announce our own brand single malt whisky ‘GOLDEN BROWN’ which we’ll be launching exclusively this weekend – We’ll even have on sale on site for those of you attending one of our Kelvingrove bandstand shows in Glasgow this weekend. We’ve specially selected this whisky distilled at the famous Craigellachie distillery in Speyside to create this beauty, it’s been matured in sherry casks for 14 years and is a complex and outstanding spirit which we’re proud to put our name to! It’s a limited run and there’s only 835 bottles available in total so be quick if you want a dram with us!
So kündigt die britische Rockband The Stranglers ihren eigenen Whisky an, der in Kooperation mit Caskade Drinks entstand und – natürlich – nach der 1982 erschienenen Hitsingle „Golden Brown“ benannt ist.
Der Whisky stammt aus der Craigellachie Distillery in der Speyside, ist 14 Jahre alt und wurde mit 46% vol. Trinkstärke abgefüllt. Die Tasting Notes versprechen in der Nase Noten von Kaffee, Mandeln und Rosinen, am Gaumen gebranntes Karamell, getrocknete Orangenschale und Ingwer sowie einen anhaltenden, langen Abgang.
Den The Stranglers – Golden Brown können Sie auf der Webseite von Caskade Drinks um 100,95 Euro (zusätzlich Versand) erwerben. Der Versand erfolgt ab der kommenden Woche.