Whiskyabfüller Tailored Spirits Co. verzeichnet 2025 bestes Geschäftsjahr seiner Geschichte und plant Expansion im laufenden Jahr

Der in Leith ansässige unabhängige Abfüller Tailored Spirits Co., hat das Jahr 2025 als sein bislang erfolgreichstes in den Büchern stehen. Man hat sich bei Tailored Spirits auf die Zusammenarbeit mit Privatsammlern, Hotelgruppen und Premiummarken zusammen, um seltene Einzelfassabfüllungen zu beschaffen, zu reifen, zu gestalten und abzufüllen – ein Geschäftsfeld, dass offensichtlich nach wie vor sehr erfolgreich funktioniert.

Für 2026 hat man sich ein dementsprechend ambitioniertes Ziel gesetzt: Man will in diesem Jahr den Umsatz verdoppeln und in weitere Märkte vordringen. Alles dazu aus erster Hand in der nachfolgenden Presseinformation:

SCOTTISH PRIVATE-CLIENT WHISKY SPECIALIST REPORTS STRONGEST YEAR AS BESPOKE DEMAND GROWS

Edinburgh, Scotland – March 2026; Edinburgh-based bespoke whisky bottler Tailored Spirits Co ., located in Leith, has reported its strongest year to date in 2025 and announced expansion plans for 2026, citing rising global awareness of private-client whisky bottling experiences and continued strength within the specialist bespoke whisky market.

The Leith company works with global private collectors, hospitality groups and premium brands to source, mature, design and bottle rare single-cask releases. Over the past year it has delivered projects for clients worldwide, with commissions spanning Singapore, the United States and all across Europe.

Rather than operating as a traditional independent bottler, Tailored Spirits Co. positions itself as an experience-led whisky partner – guiding clients through the entire creative and production journey, from selecting a cask to unveiling a finished bottle.

Tailored Spirits Co. provides end-to-end spirits design and bottling under one roof: sourcing exceptional casks (from new make to rare Scotch, as well as rum, cognac and tequila), shaping the brand and presentation to each client, and producing short-run bottlings with global delivery. In short, the Tailored Spirits team guides clients every step – from discovering the perfect dram to a finished, personalised bottle anywhere in the world.

The business says increasing interest in bespoke bottlings is reshaping how some enthusiasts engage with whisky, moving away from purely retail purchases toward more personalised and experience-led releases.

Adam Harding, Co-Founder and Head of Spirits, Sales and Strategy at Tailored Spirits Co., said:

“We’re seeing green shoots of hope in whisky. While parts of the market have softened, interest in private-client bottlings remains strong. People don’t just want to buy whisky now – they want to be involved in creating something unique.”

“We position ourselves as the ‚Mansory of the whisky industry‘ – taking something already revered as a special product and crafting a completely bespoke edition for each client, with the owner involved at every step. Our approach is to treat each project as a luxury commission, from cask selection to design and final release.”

Demand for personalised projects has grown as collectors and luxury buyers increasingly seek ownership experiences rather than conventional retail purchases. Clients work directly with the Leith team on liquid style, cask choice, bottle design and presentation, often culminating in a private-client whisky tasting.

Following its strongest year to date, the company is expanding its team during 2026. Over the past year Tailored Spirits Co. has welcomed Rachel MacRae to the project management and delivery team, award winning creative specialist Hannah Sneddon, and most recently Ciara Hutchison Reid as Business Development & Private Client Manager, with further hires planned as growth continues.

Carl Johnstone, Co-Founder (Commercial & Operations), said:

“We’re moving from being seen as a start-up to an established luxury player. The interest we’re seeing internationally shows that premium Scotch still holds strong appeal, particularly when it offers a personal story and experience.”

Founded in 2024 by Tom Costello (Brand & Creative), Carl Johnstone (Commercial & Operations) and Adam Harding (Spirits, Sales & Strategy), the Leith company was created to bridge the gap between large-scale whisky production and private cask ownership.

Collaborating with clients globally, Tailored Spirits Co. guides customers through sourcing, maturation, branding and delivery – described by the team as taking whisky “from the warehouse to your house”. The company aims to double revenue in 2026 while continuing to grow its international client base and charitable initiatives.