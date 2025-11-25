Tailored Spirits Co. veröffentlicht The Experimental Series

Der Independent Bottler Tailored Spirits Co. mit Sitz in Leith/Edinburgh schaut vermutlich sehr zufrieden auf sein erstes Geschäftsjahr zurück. Für 2025 gibt das Unternehmen einen Umsatz von £2,5 Millionen an, und ist somit Schottlands am schnellsten wachsendes unabhängiges Whisky-Start-up.

Zum Abschluss des Jahres stellt Tailored Spirits Co. zudem seine neuen Abfüllungen vor. Die aktuelle Erweiterung von The Experimental Series vereint die limitierten Mikro-Bottlings

Experiment 4 ((Date – Aultmore 15 Year Old)

Experiment 5 (Echo – Benriach 13 Year Old)

Experiment 6 (Fort – Dailuaine 13 Year Old)

The Special Experiment 1 Black Label (Anam – Springbank 23 Year Old).

Zu jedem Experiment Bottling gehört ein „Laborticket“ mit einem Code. Mit diesem kann jedes Experiment nachverfolgt werden. Wer alle sechs Tickets der bisher veröffentlichten Experiments besitzt (hier finden Sie die Vorstellung der ersten drei), erhält exklusiven Zugang zu limitierten Sonderabfüllungen – darunter The Special Experiment 1 Black Label (Anam – Springbank 23 Year Old). Erhältlich sind die Abfüllungen ausschließlich über die Homepage des Independent Bottlers, der Versand ist nur innerhalb des Vereinigten Königreich möglich.

Hier alle weiteren Infos in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

SCOTLAND’S RISING WHISKY START-UP MARKS LANDMARK YEAR WITH SECOND RELEASE

Edinburgh, Scotland – November 2025; Following a landmark year in which the business is on track to achieve a turnover of £2.5 million, Tailored Spirits Co., Scotland’s fastest-growing independent whisky start-up, continues to push the boundaries of Scotch whisky with the launch of the latest releases in its acclaimed The Experimental Series – a collection of bold, small-batch whiskies that celebrate creativity, craftsmanship, and curiosity.

Based in Leith, Edinburgh, Tailored Spirits Co. has quickly built a reputation for redefining how whisky enthusiasts experience single cask bottlings. The company specialises in Scotch whisky and premium spirits, working with private clients and businesses worldwide to source, mature, design, and bottle luxury whiskies and other spirits.

The Experimental Series invites drinkers to explore the diverse flavours of Scotland’s most characterful distilleries through limited-edition micro-releases, each with its own distinct story and finish. The latest line-up introduces Experiment 4 (Aultmore 15 Year Old), Experiment 5 (Echo – Benriach 13 Year Old), Experiment 6 (Fort – Dailuaine 13 Year Old), and the Special Experiment 1 Black Label (Anam – Springbank 23 Year Old).

Each release exemplifies Tailored Spirits Co.’s ethos – respecting tradition while embracing innovation – offering whisky lovers a chance to experience the unexpected in every glass: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/

“This new collection marks an exciting step forward in our mission to celebrate experimentation in single cask whisky,” said Adam Harding, Co-Founder and Director of Tailored Spirits Co. “It follows a year beyond our expectations – one that’s seen us grow faster than we could have imagined.

“Each whisky in The Experimental Series tells its own story of maturation, finishing, and flavour exploration, and we’re proud to continue showcasing the depth and diversity of single cask Scotch whisky. The design is as much a part of the experience as the whisky itself. It’s about evoking curiosity – that sense of discovery and experimentation that sits at the heart of our brand.”

Inspired by vintage ski resort tickets and scientific lab bottles, the Experimental Series design has become a collector’s signature. Each bottle features a detachable ‘lab ticket’ marked with a unique code, allowing enthusiasts to track every experiment. Collectors who secure six tickets will gain exclusive access to special limited releases – including the new Black Label (Anam) bottling from Springbank.

Founded in 2024 by Edinburgh-based industry professionals Tom Costello (Brand & Creative), Carl Johnstone (Commercial & Operations), and Adam Harding (Spirits, Sales & Strategy), Tailored Spirits Co. has quickly become one of Scotland’s most exciting new whisky ventures.

With a mission to bridge the gap between large-scale production and the personal world of single cask ownership, the company creates tailored, exceptional spirits for discerning collectors and curious drinkers alike – guided by its mantra, “From the warehouse to your house.”

Explore The Experimental Series now at: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/