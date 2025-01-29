Unabhängiger Abfüller Tailored Spirits Co. aus Edinburgh bringt erste Bottlings auf den Markt

Tailored Spirits Co. ist ein neuer unabhängiger Abfüller aus Schottland, genauer gesagt aus Leith/Edinburgh. Mit The Experimental Series bringt man jetzt die ersten drei Abfüllungen auf den Markt, Whiskys aus Fettercairn, Ardmore und ein Croftengea aus Loch Lomond. Die drei Whiskys aus den Highlands wurden in Auflagen unter 100 Flaschen abgefüllt, jeweils in Fassstärke und jeweils mit 50cl.

Wer Interesse an den Flaschen hat, findet die Links im Artikel – allerdings versendet man nur innerhalb von UK, sodass man dort eine Lieferadresse oder Freunde haben sollte, die die Flaschen dann weiterversenden.

Mehr Infos zu der Philosophie hinter dem Projekt und den Whiskys, die man ausschließlich über die Homepage des Independent Bottlers beziehen kann, finden Sie nachstehend:

SCOTLAND’S NEWEST WHISKY START-UP LAUNCH FIRST-EVER BOTTLES

Set to revolutionise the private whisky bottling world, Edinburgh’s Tailored Spirits Co. has launched their first-ever series of whiskies marking a milestone moment for Scotland’s latest team of ambitious, passionate and meticulous whisky professionals.

Single malt whisky-lovers are raising a glass as there’s an innovative new spirits start-up in town; Leith-based Tailored Spirits Co. today launch their first-ever whisky range under the brand name The Experimental Series. The whisky bottler’s inaugural release aims to ‘redefine tradition’, with a belief that single cask spirits are not just about heritage, but also ‘curiosity, exploration and innovation’.



The Experimental Series* are one-of-a-kind micro-batch experiments, limited-edition whiskies chosen to push the boundaries of what a single cask whisky can be. The series consists of a Croftengea Loch Lomond 7-year-old costing £59.50 producing only 52 bottles, a Fettercairn 13-year-old release of 84 bottles priced at £74.50, and an Ardmore 8-year-old limited to just 60 bottles priced at £64.50 each – all available on the company’s website: https://www.tailoredspirits.co.uk/shop

The meticulous design style is inspired by travel luggage labels, provoking memories of places whisky-lovers have visited, with the bottle shape being a nod to those found in a scientific lab. A removable tab or ‘lab ticket’ containing a four-letter-code in alphabetical order per release, offers a collectors item for spirits enthusiasts to track each experiment. The company has announced that customers who collect six of the The Experimental Series lab tickets will gain exclusive access to a very special upcoming experimental release.

Tailored Spirits Co. is a groundbreaking new start-up that specialises in privately owned whisky casks. The company has been tipped by business leaders to transform the way owners of single cask whisky understand and realise the value of their rare spirits. After launching in 2024, Tailored Spirits Co. immediately gained recognition and momentum by winning the top spot at the coveted Scottish Edge nation-wide entrepreneurial competition, landing the business with funding of £100k.

The line-up of Founders are a trio of industry professionals who all bring their own unique expertise to the table; Tom Costello covers all things Brand & Creative, with Carl Johnstone managing Commercial & Operations and Adam Harding leading the Spirits, Sales & Strategy. The highly-experienced team stand by one clear mantra ‘From the warehouse to your house’ with one very clear vision – ‘to bridge the gap between the commercial scale of whisky and the needs of a single cask owner’.

Tailored Team; L: Tom Costello, M: Carl Johnstone R: Adam Harding | The Experimental Series; Photo Credit: Jacek Hubner

Commenting on their first-ever whisky launch, Adam Harding, Co-Founder & Director, said:

“We are beyond delighted to release our first-ever whisky range. This release is all about redefining tradition, honouring heritage but championing curiosity, exploration and innovation. Since launching Tailored Spirits Co. in 2023, we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from the whisky industry. It is such a warm & welcoming environment and we are so excited to release our first spirits into the whisky world.”

Adding his thoughts on the meticulous bottle design, Tom Costello, Co-Founder & Director, said:

“We love making whiskies look as attractive and eye-catching as possible. The Experimental Series was a dream to design. It showcases the beauty of experimentation, something that’s not bound by tradition, a true exploration of flavour and design. For me the fact they can never be replicated made our first release really special.”

Carl Johnstone, Co-Founder & Director, gave his vision for the future of the company:

“As a business, our story is one of continued growth and development. We have an awareness of a growing demand in a rapidly changing industry. This allows us to work closely with private clients all over the world. Our business started with a dram, and that’s exactly where our clients’ dreams and passions begin. Our role is to make the journey as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

Tailored Spirits Co. are experts in spirits, specialising in whisky supply, creating exceptional brands and bottlings. An Edinburgh-based, global-serving company who guide clients through the complexities of spirits bottling projects and ensure their dreams are achieved.

EXPERIMENT 1 (AXIS) – CROFTENGEA LOCH LOMOND 7 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

£59.50

Experiment 1 (AXIS) – A rich maturation in an incredibly active cask befitting the heavily peated single cask Highlands whisky. Matured in a 1st Fill Oloroso Montilla American Oak bloodtub, a cask size not typically used commercially but provides an intense maturation. Heavily peated Croftengea, Distilled at the Loch Lomond distillery, a hand bottled sensory experience. Producing only 52 bottles. Bottled at 7 years of age and at cask strength 58.8% 50cl

THE EXPERIMENT

Aged for 7 years – Heavily Peated Highlands – Loch Lomond – Matured in a ‚Bloodtub‘ 35L cask – Oloroso Montilla American Oak

TASTING GUIDE

Colour – Deep Cherry Wood Nose – Pine forest, Toasted Caramel, Wisps of Cigar Smoke, Leather

Palate – Soft Highland Peat, Sweet Charred Wood, Maple Syrup, Cola Cubes, Blackberry Reduction on Pork

Finish – Long Washes of Smoke, Brandy Soaked Sultana, Charred Hickory, Tobacco, Jammy Sticky Pudding

—

EXPERIMENT 2 (BUCK) – FETTERCAIRN 13 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

£74.50

Experiment 2 (BUCK) – Pairing the Highlands with the Hispanic. An iconic Single Malt Scotch originally maturing in inactive wood, then re-racked into a high quality 1st Fill Ribera del Duero Spanish red wine Barrique, an experimental finish selected to accentuate the fruity character of the whisky. Distilled at the Fettercairn distillery and hand bottled for your adventurous side. Producing only 84 bottles. Bottled at 13 years of age and at cask strength 54.1% 50cl.

THE EXPERIMENT

Cooling Ring Distillation – Aged for 13 Years – Spanish Red Wine Finish – Ribero del Duero Barrique Maturation – European Oak

TASTING GUIDE

Colour – Rose Amber

Nose – Leather, Polished Mahogany, Caramelised Plums

Palate – Huge Wash of Dancing Flavour, Cherry Chocolate, Marzipan, Baked Stone Fruit

Finish – Mid-length and Dynamic, Tobacco, Cacao and Berry Compote

—

EXPERIMENT 3 (CLAW) – ARDMORE 8 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

£64.50

Experiment 3 (CLAW) – An intriguing maturation for this lightly peated single cask Highlands whisky. It’s early years spent in ex-bourbon casks with a re-rack into a 1st Fill ex-Cognac European Oak Barrique. Distilled at the Ardmore distillery and hand bottled to be enjoyed and pique your curiosity. Producing only 60 bottles. Bottled at 8 years of age and at cask strength 60.4%. 50cl.

THE EXPERIMENT

8 Year Old – Highlands – Peated – Re-racked into a 1st Fill Cognac Barrique – Controlled Maturation

TASTING GUIDE

Colour – Golden Pear

Nose – Manuka Honey, Butterscotch Tart, Fondant, Suggestion of Smoke

Palate – Bright, Barley Hay, Salted Butter, Orange Peel, Candied Lemon, Oak Spice

Finish – Mid-length with Sea Salt, Green Banana, Pear Drops Once the Salt Clears, Lingering Tickle of Smoky Spices