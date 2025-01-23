Brave New Spirits bringt neun neue Abfüllungen in der Cask Masters Range

Der unabhängige Abfüller Brave New Spirits aus Glasgow hat seine ersten neun Whiskys für dieses Jahr veröffentlicht – und zwar unter der Cask Masters Range.

Alle neun Abfüllungen sind Fassstärken, vier davon wenden sich an Genießer mit schmaleren Budget und sind in UK um 60 Pfund pro Flasche zu erstehen. Auch eine deutschlandexklusive Abfüllung aus Royal Brackla ist unter den neun dabei.

Mehr zur den neuen Whiskys von Brave New Spirits lesen Sie nachstehend:

Brave New Spirits Announce New Cask Masters Range

Glasgow-based independent bottler, blender & distiller Brave New Spirits have announced their first new releases of 2025. Bottled under their Cask Masters brand, the eight new single-cask whiskies were selected from different Highland & Speyside distilleries, including Craigellachie, Tamnavulin and Loch Lomond. The new range aims to offer a combination of great character, approachability, and affordability, with RRP’s of £60 per bottle (UK) for four of the releases.

Each whisky features maturation or finishing in a wide variety of first-fill casks, including Sherry, Bourbon, White Port, Bordeaux and Muscat wines. Every bottle aims to focus on provenance, with age statements, cask information and bottling dates stated on the individually numbered labels. There will also be opportunities for retailers, on-trade venues and distributors to select exclusive Cask Masters releases for their own businesses.

Further detail of each release, with abv %:

Craigellachie , 9 years old, finished in a Chateau Larose-Trintaudon barrique (48.1%)

, 9 years old, finished in a Chateau Larose-Trintaudon barrique (48.1%) Inchmurrin , 10 years old, matured in a first fill American Bourbon barrel (48.1%)

, 10 years old, matured in a first fill American Bourbon barrel (48.1%) Benrinnes , 13 years old, matured in a first fill Oloroso Sherry hogshead (51.9%)

, 13 years old, matured in a first fill Oloroso Sherry hogshead (51.9%) Teaninich , 14 years old, finished in a first fill Oloroso Sherry barrique (50.1%)

, 14 years old, finished in a first fill Oloroso Sherry barrique (50.1%) Croftengea , 8 years old, finished in a first fill Muscat Blanc barrique (57.9%)

, 8 years old, finished in a first fill Muscat Blanc barrique (57.9%) Tamnavulin , 13 years old, finished in a first fill Tokaj wine barrique (54.9%)

, 13 years old, finished in a first fill Tokaj wine barrique (54.9%) Blair Athol , 13 years old, matured in a first fill Oloroso Sherry hogshead (57.3%)

, 13 years old, matured in a first fill Oloroso Sherry hogshead (57.3%) Glenlossie , 14 years old, matured in a first fill White Port hogshead (54.7%)

, 14 years old, matured in a first fill White Port hogshead (54.7%) Royal Brackla, 12 years old, matured in a first fill Douro Valley wine barrique (56.8% – Exclusive release for Germany)

Bottling for Germany

A spokesperson for Brave New Spirits said, “The development of the Cask Masters range has been a long-term project for us. Many of our distributors had reported demand from customers for whiskies that combined high quality and great value, and we hope that Cask Masters will appeal to not just to seasoned whisky enthusiasts, but also to those new to the world of independent whisky bottlers. We are looking forward to presenting these new whiskies at festivals around the world, and to supporting retailers & distributors with their events and tastings throughout 2025.”

Please follow Cask Masters on Instagram & Facebook (@caskmasterswhisky), or visit www.bravenewspirits.com for further information.

About Brave New Spirits

Brave New Spirits were established in 2020 in Glasgow and operate their own bonded warehouse & bottling hall there, along with a second warehouse in Campbeltown.

They produce a number of whisky brands, including The Highland Shepherd Single Malt & Lighthouse Blended Scotch, along with the limited-edition WhiskyHeroes, Whisky of Voodoo & Cask Masters ranges. Brave New Spirits now trade in over thirty international markets, and in November 2024, were named “Spirits Bottler Of The Year” by Spirits Business Magazine.

In August 2023, the company received planning permission for their first distillery. Witchburn, In Campbeltown, will have a production capacity of 2.7 million litres per year, and will be powered by green & renewable energy sources. The Distillery is scheduled to begin spirit production in 2025.