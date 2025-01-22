Old Forester bringt „Extra Old“ in der 117er Serie in den USA zurück auf den Markt

Old Forester bringt in den USA nach der Erstausgabe 2022 den „Extra Old“ als Batch #2 zurück auf den Markt – eine zusätzlich 18 Monate in einem neuen Fass gereifte Version des Old Forester 1910. Damit wurden die Karamell-Noten nochmals betont.

Die Abfüllung ist ab sofort in den USA erhältlich und kostet dort 65 Dollar für die 375ml-Flasche. Unseres Wissens nach wird sie aber nicht nach Europa importiert, sodass man wohl auf private Kanäle zurückgreifen muss, wenn man sie erwerben will…

Old Forester Announces Return of 117 Series: Extra Old

Louisville, KY, Jan. 22, 2025 – Today, Old Forester announces the return of Extra Old, a limited-edition whisky derived from an extra-long double-barreling process. This liquid was first released in February 2022 as an installment of the brand’s acclaimed and limited-expression lineup, the 117 Series.

To create this unique expression, Old Forester aged its 1910 whisky in a secondary barrel for an additional 18 months, resulting in a rich flavor profile with pronounced caramel notes.

“This expression showcases the exceptional flavors that can come from the second barrel, and how we can layer the flavors we achieve from maturation through the double barreling process. Whisky lovers can taste the history captured in this bottle.” Master Taster Melissa Rift

Old Forester 1910 is a coveted expression commemorating the October 22, 1910 distillery fire at 117 Main Street. A batch of mature whisky, ready to be bottled, was then re-barreled in new barrels so it could be removed due to the fire damage. What emerged from the re-barreling was a full-bodied whisky, remarkable enough to become an entirely new expression – Old Fine Whisky. For Extra Old, the brand left the 1910 whiskey aging in a secondary barrel and extracted a more heavily charred influence.

Tasting Notes:

AROMA: On the nose, this expression showcases chocolate covered cherries, burnt caramel and graham cracker with subtle notes of barrel smoke and creamy butterscotch

FLAVOR: The palate is balanced and buttery with pops of spiced pear and apple as notes of chocolate and cinnamon graham cracker persist

FINISH: A balanced finish presents warm spiced cinnamon, apple skin and lightly charred oak creating a long and flavorful finish

Extra Old is bottled at 93-proof in a 375 ml bottle. A limited quantity will be available at Old Forester Distillery starting at 10 a.m. EST on January 22, 2025 and is available for shipping in states where it is legal (KY, NH, NE, ND, D.C.) at shop.oldforester.com It is also available at select Kentucky retailers. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $64.99.

For more information on Old Forester, please visit OldForester.com.

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman’s founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, „There is nothing better in the market.“