Old Forester legt den Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old in den USA neu auf

Wer schon einmal in Louisville in Kentucky war, hat sich dort vielleicht auch schon in den Showroom von Old Forester begeben, der sich auf der West Main Street befindet. Dort findet man die Abfüllungen der Whiskey Row-Serie, und jene der 117-er Serie, darunter auch den wiederaufgelegten Old Forester Extra Old (wir berichteten hier) – eine 18 Monate zusätzlich gereifte Version des Old Forester 1910, der im Januar dieses Jahres veröffentlicht wurde.

Insgesamt 24 Monate mehr Lagerung bietet der Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old, der soeben in einer Neuauflage erscheint. Leider wie üblich nur in den USA, sodass interessierte Whiskyfreunde private Kanäle zur Beschaffung nutzen müssen.

Mehr über den Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old lesen Sie hier:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

A fan favorite returns: Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Old Forester announces the annual release of a fan favorite: 1910 Extra Extra Old, part of 117 Series.

The double-barreled bourbon is aged for an extra 24-months in a heavily charred secondary oak barrel.

Old Forester 1910 Extra Extra Old

1910 Extra Extra Old debuted in Spring 2021 as a result of an experiment of aging 1910 Old Fine Whisky for an extended finishing period which impacted the expression’s tasting profile.

„This bourbon exemplifies our innovative spirit at Old Forester by taking something great and making it even better. The additional maturation leveraged to produce this release unlocks incredibly robust and distinctive flavor,“

Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo said.

Old Forester 1910 commemorates the October 22, 1910 distillery fire at 117 Main Street. A batch of mature whisky, ready to be bottled, was then re-barreled in new barrels so it could be removed due to the fire damage. For Extra Extra Old, the extra time in its secondary barrel extracts a more heavily charred influence.

Old Forester Extra Extra Old, $64.99, is bottled at 93 proof and will be available in limited quantities at the Old Forester Distillery starting July 16 as well as select Kentucky retailers. It is also available in the online store at shop.oldforester.com for shipping to states where it is legal (D.C., KY, NE, NH, ND only).

For more information, please visit OldForester.com.

Tasting notes:

Aroma — Rich notes of sticky toffee pudding with toasted hazelnut, complimented by a buttery silky texture

Taste — sweet almond and toasted oak create a comforting and warm palate with balanced baking spice and a velvety mouthfeel

Finish — milk chocolate, sweet oak and warm cinnamon spice

About Old Forester Bourbon:

Old Forester is Brown-Forman’s founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, „There is nothing better in the market.“