Die Glasgow Distillery bringt neuen Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky in der Core Range

Der neue Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky ist eine sechs Jahre gereifte Abfüllung, die sich als permanentes Bottling in die Core Range der Glasgow Distillery gesellt. Wie heute angekündigt, wird sie auch in Deutschland erscheinen, das genaue Releasedatum hier ist noch nicht bekannt, wird aber von uns natürlich noch in einer gesonderten Meldung bekanntgegeben, wenn wir dazu Infos vom deutschen Importeur Kirsch Import erhalten. In UK wird er um 57 Pfund ab 23. Juli erhältlich sein.

Was es über den mit 55% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllten Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky sonst noch zu sagen gibt, hat die Glasgow Distillery hier für Sie zusammengestellt:

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY LAUNCHES NEW CORE RANGE CASK-FINISHED SINGLE MALT

The Glasgow Distillery, known for its experimental small batch cask-finished single malt whiskies, has announced the launch of a new cask-finished bottling which is to become a permanent fixture of its core range – Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Featuring the distillery’s signature unpeated double distilled spirit at its core, with an initial maturation of three years and 10 months in first fill ex-bourbon casks and a secondary maturation of two years and 10 months in ruby port hogsheads, the six-year-old expression boasts fruity notes of summer berries, dark cherries and rich vanilla.

A bridge between the distillery’s award-winning Signature Range trio of peated, unpeated and triple distilled core range expressions and its ongoing Small Batch Series, Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish was created in response to the popularity of a previously sold-out limited edition single finishing cask featuring the distillery’s unpeated style finished in ruby port casks.

This inaugural six-year-old expression marks the first of a series of progressively aged, batched releases which will progressively grow in age as the distillery’s stocks mature.

“Sometimes we find a combination that works perfectly with one of our three core spirit styles and the great response we’ve seen from a previous limited-edition ruby port cask-finished bottling has been the driver behind making it a permanent addition to our range.

“The smooth and fruity base of our double distilled style is accentuated with maturation in ex- bourbon and ruby port casks, adding layers of dark fruits, summer berries and rich vanilla. The idea behind progressively increasing the age of this batched expression is so that our followers can join us on the journey as the expression continues to complexify and take on further nuances as it matures for future bottlings.” Mike Hayward, founder of The Glasgow Distillery

This expansion of its core range is the latest highlight in a milestone year for The Glasgow Distillery, who marked a decade of whisky production in March and the release of its first 10- Year-Old whisky in April, a commemorative bottling that sold out in under 20 minutes. The distillery is also set to welcome public visitors for the first time from Wednesday 23rd July with the launch of its first-ever whisky tour and tasting experience.

Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been bottled at 55% ABV and is available at an RRP of £57 from the distillery website: www.glasgowdistillery.com and at whisky retailers across the UK from Wednesday 23rd July.

This expression will also be launching later this year in Germany, Finland, The Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belgium, Denmark and Switzerland, with more market availability to be announced.

Tasting notes:

Nose: fresh strawberries and vibrant vanilla lead way to notes of raspberries dipped in milk chocolate with slight hints of fresh eucalyptus and pine.

Palate: bursting with summer fruits and rich dark cherries. Rich fresh cream and marzipan lead to notes of sweet almonds and strawberries.

Finish: long and satisfying with notes of sweet fruity pink peppercorn spice and oak tannins.