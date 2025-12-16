Glasgow Distillery feiert Ende eines denkwürdigen Jahres 2025

21 neue Single Malts hat die Glasgow Distillery im Jahr 2025 veröffentlicht, eine neue Tour eingeführt und wichtige Schritte in Richtung Nachhaltigkeit unternommen – das alles feiert man zum Ende des Jahres und freut sich auf das kommende Jahr, für das man einiges vorhat.

Die Destillerie, die 2021 in Glasgow gegründet wurde, hat uns eine Zusammenfassung der Geschehnisse 2025 für Sie geschickt – Sie finden diese hier:

THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY CELEBRATES END OF LANDMARK YEAR

The Glasgow Distillery, Glasgow’s first new independent single malt whisky distillery in more than a century when it was founded in 2012, is closing out one of the most significant years in its history, with 21 new single malt releases, the introduction of a sell-out new tour experience and major strides in sustainability.

The distillery, which marked a decade of whisky production in March, released its first 10-Year-Old single malt earlier this year – an anniversary bottling that sold out in under 20 minutes. This set the tone for a year characterised by heightened demand and international expansion. Across 2025, the distillery introduced a record 21 releases across global markets including Germany, Belgium and Finland.

As the distillery’s profile grew overseas, its team met more than 60,000 whisky fans at events in seven countries. Closer to home, The Glasgow Distillery deepened its ties within the city’s hospitality scene through new collaborations with venues such as Rascal and wine-and-negroni bar Malo, reflecting a focus on engaging Glasgow’s growing community of spirits-led bars.

Another major step this year was the launch of The Glasgow Distillery Experience, opening the working distillery to visitors for the first time. All 14 tour dates offered in 2025 sold out quickly, with guests gaining rare behind-the-scenes access to the innovation lab, production areas and the on-site cooperage, one of the few remaining in Scotland.

The distillery expanded its award-winning Glasgow 1770 Single Malt range this year with the launch of two new annual releases: Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish and Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured. It also celebrated a series of major accolades, including Excellence in Branding at The Scottish Whisky Awards, Best Lowland Single Malt for its Glasgow 1770 Peated, and Best Small Batch Single Malt for its Ruby Port Cask Finish at the World Whiskies Awards Scotland 2026. In addition, the distillery’s onsite cooper, Hugh McMurray, was named Cooper of the Year, and the distillery itself received a Highly Commended recognition in the Distillery of the Year category.

Environmental progress formed a central strand of activity in 2025, with The Glasgow Distillery reporting a 40% reduction in water usage and a 20% cut in gas consumption across the site, delivered through targeted efficiency measures and long-term sustainability initiatives.